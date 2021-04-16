Mortal Kombat Trailer Reveal Date Announced

✖

The first-ever Mortal Kombat trailer will be revealed on Thursday, February 18, giving MK fans their first proper look at the reboot. Previously, New Line Cinema and Warner Bros. Pictures teased footage here and there and released official screenshots, but this week's trailer will be our first extended look at the movie, which is only two months away from releasing in theaters and HBO Max.

Right now, this is all Warner Bros. Pictures and co. have divulged. The announcement, which comes the way of the movie's official Twitter account, doesn't reveal anything else of note, but does provide a new look at Joe Taslim as Sub-Zero. In fact, the teaser below provides our first look at Sub-Zero in full costume.

Mortal Kombat is being directed by Simon McQuoid, who is making his directorial debut with the film with the help of producers James Wan and Todd Garner and writers Greg Ruso, Dave Callaham, and Oren Uziel, with the former two writers being the pens behind the screenplay and Russo and Uziel responsible for the story. And as you can see from the trailer, the movie's story is brand new and original and will reboot the previous Mortal Kombat film franchise.

As for the movie's cast, leading the way is Lewis Tan, who is playing Cole Young, the movie's protagonist and a new original character. Joining Tan is Jessica McNamee as Sonya Blade, Josh Lawson as Kano, Tadanobu Asano as Raiden, Mehcad Brooks as Jackson "Jax" Briggs, Ludi Lin as Liu Kang, Chin Han as Shang Tsung, Joe Taslim as Sub-Zero, Hiroyuki Sanada as Scorpion, Max Huang as Kung Lao, Sisi Stringer as Mileena, Matilda Kimber as Emily Young, Laura Brent as Alison Young, Elissa Cadwell as Nitara, and Daniel Nelson as Kabal.

Mortal Kombat is set to release on April 16, 2021. On day one, it will not only be in theaters, but it will be available via HBO Max. For more coverage on all things Mortal Kombat -- including all of the latest news, rumors, and leaks -- click here.