New Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Gameplay Releasing This Week

After months of silence, Rocksteady and WB Games will finally begin showing off more footage from Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. Originally, the much-anticipated Suicide Squad video game was planned to release earlier this year. However, after some negative feedback that came about from fans, WB Games ended up pushing Kill the Justice League back into the early portion of 2024. Now, after a long period without any new information, a new reveal later this week will begin paving the way for Suicide Squad to arrive in just a couple of short months.

Announced on social media today, it was said that Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League will be starting a new video series titles "Suicide Squad Insider." These videos will highlight the upcoming DC Comics title in various ways with the first installment set to release on Wednesday, November 15. As for what this week's episode will center around, it is said to feature members from Rocksteady talking more about the story and gameplay aspects of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League in greater depth.

Join us this Wednesday for the first episode of our brand new series, Suicide Squad Insider. In episode one, Rocksteady will unpack the story and gameplay of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. #SuicideSquadGame pic.twitter.com/11SG7j0xYh — Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League (@suicidesquadRS) November 13, 2023

By far the most interesting thing to follow with this new showing for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League will involve its gameplay systems and mechanics. One of the big complaints that fans had with previous showings of Suicide Squad was associated with the game's gear system and live-service elements. In the wake of these complaints, WB Games soon after ended up delaying Kill the Justice League by roughly nine months. Whether or not any major alterations were made on this front isn't yet known, but we'll likely find out more later this week.

For now, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is set to arrive in the early portion of 2024 on February 2. When it does arrive, Rocksteady's latest game will only be available on current-gen hardware which includes PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and PC. As for this coming week's new gameplay presentation, we'll be sure to share that footage and more information with you here on ComicBook.com once the video itself goes live.