Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Live Service Elements Revealed

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League will have live service elements and developer Rocksteady Studios has begun to set expectations for what that will look like. Over the last decade, we've seen a rise in "live service" games. As the cost of game development rises and there's a higher demand for more profitability from publishers, developers began introducing elements that keep games running for longer periods of time after they release with more ways to generate money. This can be through expansions, battle passes, microtransactions, or other things that keep players returning to the game over months or years and still continue to spend money. While there are a number of games that avoid this, it's a very common trend and some players are upset to see it affecting franchises they love.

Unfortunately for some, Rocksteady's follow-up to the Batman Arkham series, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, will be burdened by some of these live service elements. Rocksteady has confirmed that it will be releasing new playable characters, missions, and expanding the story after the release of the game, meaning it will be supported after launch. The game will also have a battle pass for cosmetic items and players will be able to pay real money to purchase other cosmetic items. Players will also have to be connected to the internet at all times to play the game, even if they're playing themselves. Given Rocksteady Games made a name for itself via proper single player games, many were taken aback by this and had flashbacks to the poorly received Marvel's Avengers.

As of right now, it really remains to be seen how well this all turns out. It's possible that it all gets integrated in an efficient, non-intrusive way, but we won't know until May. Rocksteady has been incredibly consistent thus far, but it has yet to do any kind of online live service game.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League will release on May 26th for Xbox Series X|S, PS5, and PC.