Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Officially Delayed Again

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League from Rocksteady Studios has been delayed once more and will no longer be releasing this year. Instead, the game's new release date is February 2, 2024. This second delay follows the first delay which was announced around this time last year in March when the game was originally supposed to release in 2022. Rocksteady shared a statement alongside news of this latest delay and called the decision to push back the game a "tough but necessary choice" required to deliver a quality experience for players with promises of more to share in the coming months.

"We have made the tough but necessary decision to take the time needed to work on getting the game to be the best quality experience for players," the statement reads. "Thank you to our amazing community for the continued support, patience and understanding. There is much more to share in the months ahead and we look forwrad to seeing you in Metropolis next year."

pic.twitter.com/iycWye9X42 — Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League (@suicidesquadRS) April 13, 2023

Questions about the fate of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League's release date have loomed over the game. The aforementioned State of Play event where an extended look at gameplay from Kill the Justice League was shown off also gave would-be players a glimpse at the game's live-service elements. Responses to those aspects of the game as well as the convoluted RPG-esque loot system where players equipped various bits of gear with different stats and effects to consider skewed negatively in many cases with people comparing this game to Marvel's Avengers.

Since that lukewarm showcase, Kill the Justice League developer Rocksteady Studios has been mostly quiet on news about the game. The last tweet from the game's Twitter account, for example, was shared on February 24th as a reminder for people to watch the State of Play stream if they hadn't seen it already. Reports about the game shared since then have suggested that Rocksteady was possibly remaining quiet on the game because it and Warner Bros. Games had not yet settled on a new release date for the game. There are those who've supposedly been speaking positively of the game as it's been worked on with assurances that this wouldn't be a Gotham Knights or Marvel's Avengers situation, but without Rocksteady saying anything about the game, these sorts of reports and rumors have been left to fill the gaps.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League will now release on February 2, 2024.