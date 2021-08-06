Suicide Squad Director James Gunn Says Batman: Arkham Games Inspired Harley Quinn's New Look

✖

When James Gunn's The Suicide Squad releases in theaters and on HBO Max, it will feature a somewhat familiar look for Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn. Following the new trailer's release, IGN and James Gunn released a trailer breakdown, in which Gunn confirmed that Harley's new costume is inspired by the one she wears in the Arkham games! In the new film, Harley has a red and black costume with a corset and a choker, which should look quite familiar to fans of the games. While Harley will wear a different look later in the movie, Gunn called this design the look he likes best for the character.

"The truth is I had a huge map of all the different looks of Harley Quinn throughout the years from various media, and one of them I liked the best was the Arkham games look of Harley Quinn, and I probably like that look best anyway. So, her first look in the movie is based on that," Gunn says in the trailer breakdown.

The Batman Arkham games have a significant following, so a lot of fans will likely be happy to see Harley's look replicated on the big screen! Harley's design changes in some slight ways in each entry of the Arkham series, and the one Robbie is wearing seems to be closest to the one from Batman: Arkham City. There are some changes in the version that will appear in The Suicide Squad, but that's to be expected for any film adaptation.

It's unclear whether or not Gunn is a fan of the Arkham games, or if he just likes that design in particular. The director does enjoy spending time gaming; Gunn has often said that Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic is his favorite game ever. Earlier this year, the director even took it a step further, calling it his "favorite Star Wars thing out of all Star Wars games, movies, TV shows, toys, and comics."

The Suicide Squad will release August 6th in theaters and on HBO Max. You can check out our previous coverage of the film right here.

