Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Features the Hall of Justice

Rocksteady Studios and WB Games revealed a new trailer for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League earlier today during DC FanDome, and in the process, gave us a much better glimpse of what the 2022 title will have in store. While there are many notable pieces of information to glean from the trailer, perhaps the one thing that stood out the most is the appearance of one of the most iconic locations from the world of DC.

Although it wasn’t directly shown at any single point in the new trailer for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, there are multiple instances in which the Hall of Justice, which is the headquarters for the Justice League, can be seen in the background. In one scene, in particular, the Suicide Squad can be seen walking through the Hall of Justice, which prominently features golden statues of each Justice League member behind the group.

The Hall of Justice is perhaps most well-known from its appearance in the Super Friends cartoon, which first aired in the 1970s. Since that time, it has shown up in a number of other pieces of DC media. Clearly, Rocksteady Studios is now ready to show off its own take on the locale here in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.

What’s even more interesting about the Hall of Justice appearing in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is that it doesn’t seem to house the Justice League any longer since they have been taken over by Brainiac. Instead, it looks like the Suicide Squad itself could make this building its own base of operations. Multiple cutscenes that are shown in this new trailer seem to suggest that this will be the case, but perhaps the most telling is one that sees crates from A.R.G.U.S., which is an entity controller by Amanda Waller, scattered around the Hall of Justice. With this in mind, it definitely seems like Waller and her team have somehow taken control of the Hall and will be using its confines to outfit the Suicide Squad with gear to use on their missions.

For now, there is still a whole lot more we have left to see about Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, but we should learn more in the coming months. Until then, all we know for certain is that the game is poised to launch at some point in 2022 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and PC.