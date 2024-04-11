Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Update Adds Performance Improvements, Steam Deck Fixes, and More

A new update for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League should now be live in all versions. Unlike the game's recent Joker update, this one does not add anything in terms of new content, instead focusing on a whole bunch of changes and bug fixes. The list is pretty significant, offering fixes for things like crashes, Steam Deck issues, and a whole lot more. Apparently, some players will even notice some performance improvements in certain missions, though Rocksteady does not offer any specifics. Full patch notes from the game's official website can be found below:

CHANGES IN THIS RELEASE

Battle Pass XP has been increased for most mission types as well as Cargonauts. Patrols, Strongholds, Incursions and Smash & Grab missions now reward 100 Battle Pass XP (Up from 50). Mayhem missions now reward 200 Battle Pass XP (Up From 100). Killing Time remains unchanged, as this is based on the Mastery Level you complete it at. Cargonauts now reward 100 Battle Pass XP (Up from 50).

The drop rate of Master Notorious and Master Infamy gear has been increased.

Damage reduction from Nightmare stacks gained from the Tier 3 Scarecrow Infamy Set bonus has been increased to 20% (Up from 10%)

Burn and Poison have both had their damage over time increased at higher mastery levels.

We've made some changes to Support Squad Branch Missions to make engaging with their respectful mechanics more impactful and to make them a little easier to complete. Toyman Missions – Critical hits now do 300% increased damage and enemy health regen has been reduced to 5% per non-critical hit. Penguin Missions – The Terminaut buff now grants 300% increased damage against all enemies. Ivy Missions – Players now deal 300% increased damage to Afflicted enemies. Rick Flag Missions – Players now deal 300% increased Grenade damage to all enemies. Lex Missions – Counters are now a 1-hit kill on Grunt enemies and deplete an entire health bar on Brute enemies.

The 'Pain Suppression' Mutator has had its damage reduction reduced from 95% down to 50%.

The 'Craze Immunity' Mutator has been toned down and renamed to 'Craze Tolerance'. The following now applies for this Mutator: Enemies are no longer immune to Venom Frenzy Crazed enemies take 50% less damage

The 'All New Me' Mutator no longer applies to vehicular enemies.

Nth Metal rewards from Mastery Level Incursions have been capped at 400% (Mastery Level 70+)

We've made changes to the Bug Outpost Stronghold that's closest to the Hall of Justice in Episode 1 to make it a little more challenging. To do that, we've swapped out an Energy Crystal and Generator Crystal and replaced them with 2 Super Generator Crystals, so you're going to want to consider the order in which you destroy the Crystals, and be quick about it.

We have added options to more easily navigate Episode Rank Rewards while using a controller. You can now scroll by page, rather than only per item.

Terminaut Bit requirements during the 'High Roller' and 'Shooting Gallery' Incursions have been reduced when playing in multiplayer, as we felt that these were slightly too high.

Added "Joker" as a filter option in the Store.

BUG FIXES

During Maintenance we implemented a temporary fix for users experiencing their Raising Hell progress being stuck at Tier 1. We will be releasing a more permanent fix for this at a later date.

Made improvements to performance degradation that can occur in multiplayer sessions, resulting in gameplay oddities such as unresponsive enemies, rubber-banding, delayed actions and objectives not spawning.

Fixed a performance issue in Killing Time that was sometimes resulting in odd behaviour such as enemies being unresponsive and delays in player actions.

Fixed a bug that would sometimes cause players to load into a black screen with audio when entering a session.

Fixed a bug that could sometimes cause characters to appear invisible. This could also lead to other issues such as loading into a Black Screen.

Fixed a bug that resulted in an Easy Anti-Cheat Error when launching the game on Steam Deck, preventing players from accessing the game.

Fixed a bug that causes The Joker's 'Fortissississmo' Talent stack infinitely, resulting in massive grenade damage over huge distances. Sorry, only Waller is authorised to call in nukes.

Fixed a bug that was causing the damage reduction from Nightmare stacks gained from the Tier 3 Scarecrow Infamy Set bonus to be reset after being downed.

Fixed a bug that prevented players from Crafting The Joker's Traversal Mods and Melee weapons after purchasing The Joker.

Fixed a bug that could sometimes result in the player getting stuck in the menu after choosing to travel to the Hall of Justice.

Fixed a bug that could sometimes cause players to get stuck in Killing Time (Hardcore) after leaving through the Exit Portal while in the process of escaping from Brainiac's Hit Squad.

Fixed a bug that caused Incursion Missions in Finite Crisis to not be visible for some players.

Fixed a bug that was sometimes allowing non-friends to join sessions that were set to "Open to Friends"

Fixed the displayed damage for Bleed ticks on the Player HUD from showing the incorrect values. This is a visual change only.

Fixed a bug that was sometimes causing enemies in the 'Acid Flower Power' Incursion to spawn too far away from Ivy's plants, yet still be counted as affecting the objective.

Fixed a bug that caused the "Dynamic Tutorials" toggle to be the opposite of what it should be. Off is now actually Off!

Fixed a bug that prevented players from receiving Episode 1 Rank progress and rewards if they were invited to an Episode 1 multiplayer session without having selected Episode 1 prior to receiving the invite.

Fixed Leaderboards for Killing Time (Hardcore) not working correctly.

Fixed the 'All New Me' Mutator being removed when an enemy becomes Shield Harvestable.

Fixed the 'Laugh Riot' Incursion not counting towards Lex's 'Learning: Incursions' Contract

Fixed a bug that would sometimes prevent players from performing any action after using Deadshot's Suicide Strike.

Additional fixes for Deluxe Edition content not being granted to players.

Fixed a bug that was preventing loadouts from being saved for Squad members not in your current active Squad.

Fixed a bug that would sometimes cause Loadouts to be erased if they were previously overwritten before restarting the game.

Fixed the 'Rock 'n Roll' Grenade incorrectly consuming 10x Combo multiple times when using the Bounce or Cluster variants.

Fixed damage not being reduced by the Firearm Damage Protection Facility when hit by Tank mounted guns, Choppers and Green Lantern Infused Choppers.

Fixed a bug that sometimes prevented 'The Venom Connection' achievement from unlocking while in a multiplayer session.

Fixed a bug that sometimes prevented the "All Sorts of Fun" achievement from unlocking while in a multiplayer session.

Fixed a bug that resulted in players receiving the rewards from a failed Killing Time (Hardcore) mission if a player exits via the portal after mission failure.

Fixed a bug that was causing Data Shards to be instantly deposited without being near the truck in some of Toyman's End Game missions.

Fixed a bug that resulted in the reward information not appearing when viewing a mission on the Map if the player chose to enter Episode 1 but had not yet reached End Game.

Fixed a bug in the 'Resident Performers' mission that caused Terminauts to not repopulate enemies around certain Power Crystals after they were destroyed.

Fixed a bug that could sometimes cause the camera to clip through terrain after completing the final Bug Outpost in the Episode 1 Mayhem mission.

Fixed the missing description for the 'Magic Number' Legendary Crafting Recipe for Fear Rank 189.

Fixed a bug that sometimes caused players to receive a message that their inventory is full on the end of mission rewards screen, even when it isn't.

Fixed a bug that sometimes caused enemies to not spawn at Bug Outpost Strongholds after completing Killing Time.

Fixed Clan Leaderboards showing Fear Ranks for all categories instead of Mastery Level.

Fixed an incorrect description of Fear Rank that is shown when viewing the 'Flying Solo' Leaderboards

Fixed a performance drop that occurred when using the 'Polka-Dot Man's Spotty Explosion' grenade.

Fixed the Augment that provides Shield on Melee hit not working on 'The Rose' Legendary Melee weapons.

Fixed the description for the 'Party Starter' Traversal Mod incorrectly showing '0x Combo and higher' instead of 20x

Fixed the weak point on Choppers sometimes being invisible.

Fixed a bug that was causing World Record notifications from showing incorrectly and too frequently.

Fixed certain Emote animation oddities that could occur if you played an Emote while having your umbrella in your hand.

Fixed Legendary 'Epidemic' and 'Mission Critical' weapons sometimes not having the correct skin.

Fixed a bug that was causing Waller to remind players to complete Support Squad Branch Missions, even though they had been completed.

Fixed a bug that prevented the menu from being opened while in the 'Sending a Signal' Mission if a player was downed while the other players reached the Exit Portal.

Fixed a bug in 'Killing Time' that sometimes caused Tanks to fall off the bridge.

Fixed a bug that caused characters to visually have grenades equipped before unlocking them in the story.

Fixed the warning icon displaying as a grey triangle while waiting for players at a mission gather area.

Fixed a bug that would sometimes cause Hisako (one of Waller's A.R.G.U.S. soldiers) to be standing amongst the Squad during the cinematic after recruiting Joker.

PC – Fixed a bug that could occur in the 'Don't Blow It' mission that would prevent the Squad Leader from interacting with the door when leaving the Stadium in a multiplayer session.

Various crash fixes.

Various performance improvements in certain missions.

Various VFX fixes to minimise Photosensitive Epilepsy risks.

Various localization fixes.

Various UI fixes.

Hopefully these fixes and changes will lead to a better experience for players. Reception towards Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League has been pretty mixed since launch, but the game does have some passionate fans. Naturally, Rocksteady's Twitter post about the update has prompted many of those players to note issues that have yet to be resolved. Those fixes will have to wait for the time being, but it's possible we could see more in advance of the game's next season and second DLC character.

