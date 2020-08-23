Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League's Harley Quinn Comments on the Reveal Trailer

✖

In case you missed it, Rocksteady Studios finally revealed the first teaser trailer for its next video game, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, at DC FanDome yesterday. A poster unveiled in the lead up to the convention had given away the name and confirmed Superman prior to the teaser trailer, but we did not know who would be involved in the game, exactly, until the trailer showed King Shark, Deadshot, Captain Boomerang, and Harley Quinn in it. And one of the most prolific voices of Harley Quinn herself, Tara Strong, has weighed in on the trailer now that it's out in the wild, confirming her involvement.

"This is the coolest game trailer of all time," Strong shared over on Twitter. "Years of hard work & I’m so proud to be a part of it[.]" You can check out her tweet, which quotes the Twitter embed of the official teaser trailer as well, below:

This is the coolest game trailer of all time. Years of hard work & I’m so proud to be a part of it ♥️🖤 #SuicideSquadGame #DCFanDome #HarleyQuinn https://t.co/kPc8vzp9Rr — tara strong (@tarastrong) August 23, 2020

Given that the video game isn't set to release until 2022, relatively little about it has been announced so far. It is known that it takes place in the Arkham series' universe, unlike WB Games Montreal's Gotham Knights, and it includes four-player co-op -- though it can be played entirely as a single-player title. It would also appear to, like the name says, see the Suicide Squad take on the Justice League which... might be controlled by Brainiac? Beyond that, it's anyone's guess at this point.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is set to release for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and PC in 2022. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the recently announced video game right here.

What do you think about Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League's reveal trailer? Are you excited to see more from the video game? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.