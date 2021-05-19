Summer Game Fest 2021 to Kick Off With World Premiere Showcase and Weezer Performance

Summer Game Fest 2021 is officially set to kick off with a, well, Kick Off Live! event featuring a world premiere showcase, a live performance by Weezer, and a Days of the Devs showcase from iam8bit and Double Fine Productions. Original programming will follow throughout the month, though details on that have yet to be announced by curator Geoff Keighley. It all begins Thursday, June 10th at 2PM ET/11AM PT.

The Kick Off Live! showcase will include "more than a dozen" announcements and world premieres while previewing what folks can expect for the rest of the month. It was also announced that the following companies will be presenting in some form or another during the month of June as part of Summer Game Fest 2021: 2K, Activision, Amazon Games, Annapurna Interactive, Bandai Namco Entertainment, Battlestate Games, Blizzard Entertainment, CAPCOM, Devolver Digital, Dotemu, Electronic Arts, Epic Games, Finji, Frontier, Gearbox Publishing, Hi-Rez Studios, Inner Sloth, Koch Media, Mediatonic, MiHoYo, PlayStation, Psyonix, Raw Fury, Riot Games, Saber Interactive, SEGA, Steam, SQUARE ENIX, Tribeca Festival, Tencent Games, Warner Bros. Games, Ubisoft, Wizards of the Coast, and Xbox.

As noted above, the Summer Game Fest 2021 Kick Off Live! event is set to take place on Thursday, June 10th at 2PM ET/11AM PT. As with last year, it appears that there will be a series of original programming to follow featuring a month of announcements and updates from various developers and publishers.

