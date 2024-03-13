Summer Game Fest 2024 Announced

Summer Game Fest is coming back this summer. Host Geoff Keighley announced today that the show will take place on Friday, June 7th in Los Angeles at YouTube Theater. As it has in the past, the live showcase will stream online through the official channels for The Game Awards on YouTube and Twitch. However, fans can also attend the event, and tickets will be going on sale to the public on May 7th. At this time, no further details have been announced, but with June quickly approaching, we should start to learn more in the coming weeks.

The announcement from Keighley was shared on Twitter, and can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

We have a date!@SummerGameFest streams live on Friday, June 7 from @youtubetheater in Los Angeles, with thousands of in persons fans and millions watching online.



A cross-platform LIVE showcase of what's next for video games.



Public tickets on sale May 7th. pic.twitter.com/krQada8uuS — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) March 13, 2024

What Games Were at Last Year's Show?

At this time, it's really hard to predict what will be shown at this year's Summer Game Fest. Last year saw several major games showcased, including Alan Wake 2 and Marvel's Spider-Man 2. There were also some pretty notable games announced for the first time, such as Sonic Superstars and John Carpenter's Toxic Commando. Of course, it wouldn't be a Keighley show without some celebrities present, with Nicolas Cage revealing his appearance in Dead by Daylight. The show also featured a trailer for The Witcher Season 3.

All of this is notable because it gives us a way of guessing what we might expect at this summer's show. While Summer Game Fest has always been a smaller deal compared to The Game Awards, last year's presentation might have exceeded it. There was a lot to enjoy across several different genres, and the reveals were bigger. It set a high bar for future shows, and it will be interesting to see if Keighley can manage to top it. Of course, that might depend on whether publishers have anything of interest to show off this year.

Games Coming This Year

There were an astonishingly large number of great games released in 2023, but things are looking quieter in 2024. This year has seen a handful of big releases, including games like Final Fantasy VII Rebirth and Helldivers 2, with Dragon's Dogma 2 arriving later this month. However, PlayStation, Nintendo, and Xbox all seem to be working on bigger releases for 2025. By the time Summer Game Fest rolls around, the biggest remaining games of 2024 could be Star Wars Outlaws and Indiana Jones and the Great Circle. Barring some surprise announcements, there doesn't seem to be anything else too big in the pipeline. That said, Summer Game Fest could fill up the video game release date calendar a bit, and give us a better idea of what the second half of 2024 has to offer. Hopefully Keighley has some good surprises on the way!

Do you think Summer Game Fest will be able to top last year's show? What games do you think we'll see later this year?