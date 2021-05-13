Sunset Overdrive Director Comments on Possible Sequel

✖

Since the game's release in 2014, Sunset Overdrive fans have been begging for a follow-up. The original game was exclusive to Xbox One and PC, but since then, developer Insomniac Games has been purchased by PlayStation. It remains to be seen whether or not the series will eventually come to PlayStation 5, but director Marcus Smith gave fans new hope in a recent interview with GQ. Smith reiterated that Insomniac owns the Sunset Overdrive IP, so a sequel is definitely still possible, but the developer currently has a lot on its plate. Despite this, it seems Smith is open to returning to that world.

"I think there are a lot of stories that can be told in that universe and I would love to return to it. I had a lot of fun making that game," Smith told GQ.

While that news does offer some hope, fans shouldn't look at it as confirmation of anything. After all, Sunset Overdrive began life on Xbox, and PlayStation might be hesitant to prioritize a sequel before its audience is familiar with the first game. Insomniac's Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart has gone gold, but the studio is likely busy working on Marvel's Spider-Man 2. When and if the developer will have time to work on a sequel to Sunset Overdrive remains to be seen.

Sunset Overdrive released to strong reviews. Insomniac took inspiration from a number of different video games while developing the title, including Jet Set Radio, Tony Hawk's Pro Skater, and more. The game is a third-person shooter set in a city where an energy drink is transforming its consumers into violent mutations. The game featured a punk and alt-rock inspired soundtrack, with Buzz Osborne of The Melvins contributing. GQ asked Smith if there were any other musicians he'd like to work with, to which the director replied that he has to "get Can back together."

For now, Sunset Overdrive fans will just have to keep waiting patiently. Clearly, the IP still matters to the developer, and that's as good a sign as any! Hopefully, Insomniac will be able to carve out development time somewhere in the future.

