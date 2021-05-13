✖

Insomniac Games revealed today that Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart will be arriving on time next month when the PlayStation 5-exclusive releases early in June. Much as all developers in the industry do, the studio today confirmed that the action-adventure title has gone gold, meaning that we can now expect it to hit store shelves right on time.

News of Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart going gold was shared by Insomniac on social media earlier today. "We're pleased to announce that Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart has Gone Gold ahead of its release on June 11th exclusively on PlayStation 5," the studio shared. Alongside the announcement, a video of the game's new female Lombax character, Rivet, was also shared.

What's perhaps most impressive about Insomniac's work here with Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is that the game is coming out right on schedule. While this normally might not be something to write home about, many studios around the globe have been forced to push their releases back due to development constraints that have come about in the wake of the pandemic. Insomniac, on the other hand, will have released two next-gen titles for PS5 in a span of about seven months when Rift Apart launches next month. The other game from the company, Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, ended up releasing alongside the PS5 back in November of 2020.

While the launch of Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is right around the corner, Insomniac developers will likely still continue working on the game up until release. It's become commonplace for studios to finish principle work on titles like this a few weeks in advance before then preparing a day one update to roll out in tandem on launch day. Even though a day one patch for Rift Apart has yet to be announced, it's something that wouldn't be shocking to see come about.

As Insomniac already made clear, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart will be arriving early next month on June 11 and will be exclusive to PS5. Are you planning to pick up the latest entry in the series at that time? Let me know your answer either down in the comments or over on Twitter at @MooreMan12.