‘Super Mario Bros.’ Bowser and Yoshi Plushies Are Back at Build-A-Bear Workshop

Build-a-Bear Workshop launched their Super Mario Bros. collection in December of last year, and the Bowser and Yoshi plushies quickly sold out. It’s been a long wait, but now they’re back for the holidays – and they’ve brought a new friend along for the ride!

You can shop Build-a-Bear Workshop’s entire Super Mario Bros. collection right here. In addition to the return of Bowser and Yoshi, a new, limited-edition Blue Yoshi is available to order right here in limited quantities. The official breakdown of the entire Super Mario Bros. Build-a-Bear lineup is available below. Keep in mind that standard shipping is free on orders of $45 or more.

Blue Yoshi – $25.50, plus tax

The game is never over with this limited edition Yoshi furry friend! Nintendo fans of all ages will have fun playing throughout the Mushroom Kingdom with this rare Blue Yoshi stuffed animal. This lovable Yoshi has a bright shell on its back and the Super Mario logo on its paw pad.

Bowser – $35, plus tax

Be the boss with Make-Your-Own Bowser! The troublemaking King of the Koopas is ferociously fun when downsized to furry friend form. With his awesome back shell and a cool Super Mario graphic on the paw pad, Bowser is an epic addition to your collection!

Yoshi – $25.50, plus tax

Kind-hearted and easygoing, Yoshis are always ready for adventure! With their signature shell and shoes included, it’s more fun than ever to add Mario’s closest buddy to your collection.

Blue Yoshi Gift Set – $39.50, plus tax

Give the coolest gift in the Mushroom Kingdom with this awesome Blue Yoshi stuffed animal gift set! Nintendo fans of all ages will love having this rare Blue Yoshi stuffed animal in their collection. This lovable Yoshi plush comes with its own Yoshi hoodie and a yummy plush Apple Wrist Accessory.

Yoshi Gift Set – $39.50, plus tax

Yoshis are always ready for adventure! Nintendo fans of all ages will love having this green Yoshi stuffed animal in their collection. This lovable Yoshi plush gift set comes with a Yoshi hoodie and a yummy plush Apple Wrist Accessory.

Happy Hugs Teddy Mario Teddy Bear Gift Set – $42.80, plus tax

Here we go! Happy Hugs Teddy looks just like everyone’s favorite mustached hero in this cuddly Nintendo gift set! This teddy bear’s three-piece costume includes Mario’s iconic overalls and hat and a gold coin wrist accessory.

Happy Hugs Teddy Luigi Gift Set – $42.80, plus tax

Okie dokie! With his signature green hat and shirt, navy blue overalls and golden coin included, Happy Hugs Teddy Bear is a furry friend that looks just like Mario’s younger brother! This cuddly stuffed animal gift set makes a perfect surprise for any Nintendo fan!

• Yoshi Apple Wrist Accessory – $4, plus tax

• Yoshi Coin Wrist Accessory – $4, plus tax

• Blue Yoshi Hoodie- $10, plus tax

• Mario Costume 2 pc. – $16, plus tax

• Luigi Costume 2 pc. – $16, plus tax

• Princess Peach Costume 2 pc. – $16, plus tax

• Super Mario Wrist Accessory Set 3 pc. – $8.50, plus tax

• Pre-Stuffed Piranha Plant- $10.50, plus tax

• Bowser 5-in-1 Sounds – $7, plus tax

• Super Mario Bros. Theme Song – $7, plus tax

