The Super Mario Bros. Movie's Opening Weekend Box Office Numbers Are In
The Super Mario Bros. Movie's impressive \opening weekend box office numbers are in. The Illumination/Universal Pictures production will have the second-best five-day opening ever with $204.6 million, besting Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen's $200 million. The Super Mario Bros. Movie earned $55 million on Friday on its way to a three-day total of $146.36 million. That's rolled up into its $377.2 million global box office opening, enough to beat Frozen 2 ($358 million), making The Super Mario Bros. Movie the biggest global opening ever for an animated movie. The Super Mario Bros. Movie is also the biggest worldwide opening ever for a movie based on a video game, beating Warcraft's $210 million, and domestically dominating Sonic the Hedgehog 2's three-day opening of $72.1 million.
The Super Mario Bros. Movie is another instance where critics and audiences can't seem to agree. The film has a middling critical rating on Rotten Tomatoes ("While it's nowhere near as thrilling as turtle tipping your way to 128 lives, The Super Mario Bros. Movie is a colorful -- albeit thinly plotted -- animated adventure that has about as many Nintendos as Nintendon'ts," the consensus reads), but a glowing audience score. ComicBook.com's Patrick Cavanaugh awarded the film a 2-out-of-5 score in his review, suggesting longtime Mario fans will get the most out of it:
"Passionate Mario fans will find a lot to love in The Super Mario Bros. Movie, as nearly every scene is full of tributes to the beloved brothers and their gaming legacy, to the point that these will distract you from the fact that you came to see a movie. Younger audiences will likely be enraptured by the bright and playful sequences, as well as the physical antics of the adventure. For all other viewers, the experience feels similar to watching someone repeatedly die in a Mario game and promising, 'Just one more try!' as you hope to move on to something more exciting in your life, harmlessly irritating you until you see the sweet relief of a 'Game Over.'"
The Super Mario Bros. Movie is playing now in theaters. The full list of the top 10 films at the box office this weekend follows.
1. The Super Mario Bros. Movie
- Weekend: $146. 36 million
- Total: $204.6 million
With help from Princess Peach, Mario gets ready to square off against the all-powerful Bowser to stop his plans from conquering the world.
Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic directed The Super Mario Bros. Movie from a screenplay by Matthew Fogel. The film's voice cast includes Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Day, Jack Black, Keegan-Michael Key, Seth Rogen, Fred Armisen, Sebastian Maniscalco, Charles Martinet, and Kevin Michael Richardson.
2. John Wick: Chapter 4
- Weekend: $14.6 million
Total: $147 million
With the price on his head ever increasing, legendary hit man John Wick takes his fight against the High Table global as he seeks out the most powerful players in the underworld, from New York to Paris to Japan to Berlin.
Chad Stahelski directed John Wick: Chapter 4 from a screenplay written by Shay Hatten and Michael Finch. The film stars Keanu Reeves, Donnie Yen, Bill Skarsgård, Laurence Fishburne, Hiroyuki Sanada, Shamier Anderson, Lance Reddick, Rina Sawayama, Scott Adkins, and Ian McShane.
3. Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves
- Weekend: $14.6 million
Total: $62.2 million
A charming thief and a band of unlikely adventurers embark on an epic quest to retrieve a long lost relic, but their charming adventure goes dangerously awry when they run afoul of the wrong people.
Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley directed Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves from a screenplay they co-wrote with Michael Gilio, based on a story by Gilio and Chris McKay, inspired by the Dungeons & Dragons tabletop roleplaying game and set in its Forgotten Realms campaign setting. The movie stars Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Regé-Jean Page, Justice Smith, Sophia Lillis, and Hugh Grant.
4. Air
- Weekend: $14.46 million
- Total: $20.2 million
Sonny Vaccaro and Nike pursue basketball rookie Michael Jordan, creating a partnership that revolutionizes the world of sports and contemporary culture.
Ben Affleck directed Air from a screenplay by Alex Convery, based on true events. The movie stars Affleck, Matt Damon, Jason Bateman, Marlon Wayans, Chris Messina, Chris Tucker, and Viola Davis.
5. Scream Vi
- Weekend: $3.31 million
- Total: $103.8 million
Four survivors of the Ghostface murders leave Woodsboro behind for a fresh start in New York City. However, they soon find themselves in a fight for their lives when a new killer embarks on a bloody rampage.
Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett directed Scream VI from a screenplay written by James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick. The film stars Melissa Barrera, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Mason Gooding, Jenna Ortega, Hayden Panettiere, Courteney Cox, Jack Champion, Henry Czerny, Liana Liberato, Dermot Mulroney, Devyn Nekoda, Tony Revolori, Josh Segarra, and Samara Weaving.
6. His Only Son
- Weekend: $2.8 million
Total: $11 million
Abraham is commanded by God to sacrifice his son and finds his faith tested during the three-day journey to the mountain of Moriah.
David Helling wrote and directed His Only Son, which is based on Genesis 22 in the Old Testament. it stars Nicolas Mouawad, Sara Seyed, Edaan Moskowitz, Ottavio Taddei, Nicolai Perez, and Daniel da Silva.
7. Creed III
- Weekend: $2.8 million
- Total: $153.2 million
Still dominating the boxing world, Adonis Creed is thriving in his career and family life. When Damian, a childhood friend and former boxing prodigy resurfaces after serving time in prison, he's eager to prove that he deserves his shot in the ring. The face-off between former friends is more than just a fight. To settle the score, Adonis must put his future on the line to battle Damian -- a fighter who has nothing to lose.
Michael B. Jordan directed Creed III from a screenplay written by Keenan Coogler and Zach Baylin. Jordan stars with Tessa Thompson, Jonathan Majors, Wood Harris, Florian Munteanu, and Phylicia Rashad.
8. Shazam! Fury of the Gods
- Weekend: $1.6 million
- Total: $56.6 million
Bestowed with the powers of the gods, Billy Batson and his fellow foster kids are still learning how to juggle teenage life with their adult superhero alter egos. When a vengeful trio of ancient gods arrives on Earth in search of the magic stolen from them long ago, Shazam and his allies get thrust into a battle for their superpowers, their lives, and the fate of the world.
David F. Sandberg directed Shazam! Fury of the Gods from a screenplay written by Henry Gayden and Chris Morgan. It stars Zachary Levi, Asher Angel, Jack Dylan Grazer, Rachel Zegler, Adam Brody, Ross Butler, Meagan Good, Lucy Liu, Djimon Hounsou, and Helen Mirren.
9. Paint
- Total: $750,000
Carl Nargle, a local treasure with a soothing whisper of a voice, hosts his own painting show on Vermont public television. His art has attracted the attention of many women over the years, especially those who work at the station. However, when a new painter gets hired to revitalize the channel, Carl's own fears regarding his talents as an artist are brought to the forefront.
Brit McAdams wrote and directed Paint. It stars Owen Wilson, Michaela Watkins, Ciara Renée, Stephen Root, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Lucy Freyer, Lusia Strus, and Michael Pemberton.
10. A Thousand and One
- Weekend: $600,000
Total: $2.9 million
Unapologetic and free-spirited Inez kidnaps her 6-year-old son, Terry, from the foster care system. They set out to reclaim their sense of home, identity, and stability in a rapidly changing New York City.
A.V. Rockwell wrote and directed A Thousand and One. The film stars Teyana Taylor, Will Catlett, Josiah Cross, Aven Courtney, and Aaron Kingsley Adetola.prev