The Super Mario Bros. Movie Beats Box Office Expectations

The Super Mario Bros. Movie is beating box office expectations. Animated movies are almost always major hits, especially when they come from major studios. So long as you have a good premise and good marketing, you can lure in a ton of families to the movie theater for a couple of hours. Universal and Illumination know this pretty well thanks to the Minions and Despicable Me franchises, which have absolutely dominated the box office and become a billion dollar franchise. Now, it looks like Illumination could possibly be heading toward another billion dollar franchise as The Super Mario Bros. Movie is crushing it on a financial level.

Although the film has gotten a mixed reaction from critics, The Super Mario Bros. Movie is a commercial success it seems. This was almost always going to be the case unless the movie hardly resembled Mario (which has happened before), but it is now beating expectations. As reported by Deadline, the film has currently raked in $120 million globally and is on track to pull in over $300 million in its opening weekend. Domestically, The Super Mario Bros. Movie has made $58.2 million and brought in $26.5 million on its second day in theaters, beating expectations. Universal is still expecting the movie to make $92 million in its first 3 days and $141 million in its first five days domestically, however. It's unclear if word of mouth will allow the movie to surpass those other expectations or if it will come in right on the money, so to speak.

As of right now, The Super Mario Bros. Movie appears to be the latest in a recently long line of successful video game adaptations. While it may not be a smash hit with critics, it does seem like it's working well for general audiences. If it can sustain that interest, word of mouth could likely carry it a long way. It also seems to be one of the few family films out right now before more blockbusters like Guardians of the Galaxy 3 arrive in May.

