All the Power-Ups in The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Since the original Super Mario Bros. first launched on the Nintendo Entertainment System, power-ups have played a pivotal role in the series. In the 38 years since, a plethora of power-ups have been introduced, giving Mario and friends the edge they need to take down Bowser. Unsurprisingly, a number of these made it into The Super Mario Bros. Movie, including some that have been in the series since the very beginning, and a few more recent additions. Below is a list of all the power-ups fans should look out for when watching the movie. Warning: SPOILERS AHEAD!

In addition to these seven power-ups, Mario's iconic yellow cape from Super Mario World also makes a cameo in the movie. In that game, the cape allows Mario to fly briefly and whip nearby foes. However, it doesn't actually do any of those things in the movie, as it appears prior to Mario's arrival in the Mushroom Kingdom. Instead, a similar yellow cape can be seen in the commercial for Mario and Luigi's plumbing company.

Several of the power-ups in the movie have been with the series since the original Super Mario Bros., including the Mega Mushroom, Fire Flower and Starman. The Mega Mushroom's appearance in the movie leads to one of the funnier elements in the film, as Mario reveals his hatred of mushrooms at dinner with his family. Mario actually has to eat each Mega Mushroom to grow in size, which comes as a big disappointment to the character!

Of the power-ups featured in the movie, the most recent is the Super Bell. Introduced in 2013's Super Mario 3D World, the item gives its user the powers of a cat. Mario obtains the power-up in the film during his battle with Donkey Kong. While the son of Cranky Kong erupts in laughter over Mario's cat-like appearance, the power-up gives the plumber the edge he needs to get the win!

