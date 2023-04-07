Original Mario Movie Becomes #1 Best Seller After New Movie's Release

The original Super Mario Bros. movie from 1993 has become a best seller this week in tandem with the release of The Super Mario Bros. Movie. That's according to Amazon's lists of the best-selling movies and TV shows, a list which fluctuates often but currently has the original live-action movie sitting at the No. 1 spot across both mediums. It's on sale, too, which probably helps quite a bit for those who want to see what all the gripes with the older movie have been about but aren't willing to pay full price to satisfy their curiosity.

The original Super Mario Bros. movie, for the uninitiated, stars Bob Hoskins as Mario while John Leguizamo played Luigi. It's a live-action film featuring on-the-nose outfits for the Mario Bros. and some haunting costumes elsewhere. It's got a 29% on Rotten Tomatoes and hasn't fared too well elsewhere, but this peace of game-to-movie adaptation history can be yours right now for just $5 if you join many others in picking it up from Amazon.

In fact, Mario currently holds the top two spots on Amazon's list of best-selling TV shows and movies. While the original Super Mario Bros. movie is dominating the top spot, right behind it is the new movie with just recently came out in theaters. Preorders for the physical version of The Super Mario Bros. Movie already went live previously with so many of those orders being placed that the new film sits at the No. 2 spot on Amazon's charts. The 4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray + Digital version of the movie sold there doesn't yet have a release date.

Aside from the fact that the new movie is out now and would've likely driven attention back to the original movie anyway, it probably helps that there's been lots of discussion about the older movie due to comments shared by those who starred in it and those who starred in the newer one. Leguizamao said previously he was displeased with the new movie and its lack of Latin representation, and this week, he echoed those sentiments once more and said he'd be boycotting The Super Mario Bros. Movie. Seth Rogen who plays Donkey Kong in the new movie also recently said he felt the 1993 version was one of the worst films ever made.

Super Mario Bros. can't be streamed anywhere, so unless you've got a spare copy of it lying around, Amazon's $5 deal on the movie will be your best bet if you want to watch it and see what all the fuss is about.