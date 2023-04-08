The Super Mario Bros. Movie Headed To Huge Box Office Opening Weekend

The Super Mario Bros. Movie is headed to an impressive opening weekend at the box office. The Illumination/Universal Pictures production will have the second-best five-day opening ever with $195.3 million, behind only Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen's $200 million. The Super Mario Bros. Movie earned $55 million on Friday, heading toward a three-day total of $137 million. That's contributing to a $368 million worldwide opening, which is enough to topple Frozen 2 ($358 million) and make The Super Mario Bros. Movie the biggest global opening ever for an animated movie. The Super Mario Bros. Movie is also the biggest worldwide opening ever for a movie based on a video game, beating Warcraft's $210 million, and domestically dominating Sonic the Hedgehog 2's three-day opening of $72.1 million.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie is another release where critics and audiences can't seem to agree. The film has a middling critical rating on Rotten Tomatoes ("While it's nowhere near as thrilling as turtle tipping your way to 128 lives, The Super Mario Bros. Movie is a colorful -- albeit thinly plotted -- animated adventure that has about as many Nintendos as Nintendon'ts," the consensus reads), but a glowing audience score. ComicBook.com's Patrick Cavanaugh awarded the film a 2-out-of-5 score in his review, suggesting longtime Mario fans will get the most out of it:

"Passionate Mario fans will find a lot to love in The Super Mario Bros. Movie, as nearly every scene is full of tributes to the beloved brothers and their gaming legacy, to the point that these will distract you from the fact that you came to see a movie. Younger audiences will likely be enraptured by the bright and playful sequences, as well as the physical antics of the adventure. For all other viewers, the experience feels similar to watching someone repeatedly die in a Mario game and promising, 'Just one more try!' as you hope to move on to something more exciting in your life, harmlessly irritating you until you see the sweet relief of a 'Game Over.'"

The Super Mario Bros. Movie is playing now in theaters. The full list of the top 10 films at the box office this weekend is in the works.