Final Super Mario Bros. Movie Trailer Revealed During Nintendo Direct

The Super Mario Bros. Movie's final trailer made its debut today during the special Mario movie-focused Nintendo Direct with Nintendo, Illumination, and Universal Pictures showing off our best look yet at this movie that's just under a month away now. We got a fresh look at all of the core characters in the movie including Mario, Peach, Luigi, Bowser, and more, and the trailer incorporated key moments from the Mario series like Fire Flower powerups and Mario Kart battles on Rainbow Road.

You can check out the final trailer for The Super Mario Bros. Movie below:

This Nintendo Direct for the Mario movie was announced last month and was meant to solely focus on the movie itself with no game news to be shared. The event coincided with March 10th (in Japan) which has been dubbed "Mar10 Day."

The upcoming Mario movie is in the works at Illumination in association with Nintendo, with distribution set to be handled by Universal Pictures. The third Mario movie to date -- following 1986's Japan-exclusive anime film Super Mario Bros: The Great Mission to Rescue Princess Peach! and the more well-known 1993 live-action film Super Mario Bros -- is being directed by Aaron Horvath, who is best-known for Teen Titans Go! and its 2018 movie adaptation Teen Titans Go! To the Movies. Joining Horvath is Michael Jelenic, who co-developed Teen Titans Go! and Teen Titans Go! To the Movies alongside Horvath.

Making up the movie's cast is Chris Pratt as Mario, Anya Taylor-Joy as Peach, Charlie Day as Luigi, Jack Black as Bowser, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, and Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong. Other actors attached to the movie include Fred Armisen, Kevin Michael Richardson, Sebastian Maniscalco, and Charles Martinet, the latter being the voice of the iconic and nostalgic character.

Production on the movie began in 2022, though the idea for the movie has been kicking around since 2016. Now, years later, it's scheduled to release on April 5th. At release, it will only be available in theaters, but it's set to come to NBC streaming service, Peacock, 45 days after release. At the moment of publishing, Peacock is the only streaming service that's been named, suggesting it will have exclusive rights. Of course, the movie will likely get a physical release at some point down the road, but right now, this hasn't been confirmed.

