Golden Globes to Air on CBS in 2024

The Golden Globes have found a new broadcast home. On Friday, it was confirmed that the 2024 Golden Globes will air on CBS, with the telecast scheduled for Sunday, January 7th from 8-11pm ET, following the network's NFL doubleheader. The ceremony will be available to watch both on network television, as well as the Paramount+ and CBS apps. Nominees for the Golden Globes will be announced at a later date, but movie and TV fans will definitely be curious to see who takes home a statue.

This move to CBS comes after NBC elected to not renew its contract with the Golden Globes and the organization behind them, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. That decision was made amid controversy surrounding the HFPA's lack of diversity and inclusion efforts, which began to be criticized at length in 2020.

Why Were the Golden Globes Canceled?

In 2020, the HFPA appeared to respond to complaints about their lack of diversity, backing a reform plan that would begin the search for new executives, begin to set up a hotline for conduct violations, and begin to search for new members, in hopes of diversifying its all-white membership body. The news was quickly lauded as "window-dressing platitudes" by the president of advocacy organization Time's Up, with Netflix, Amazon, and WarnerMedia all announcing that they would cut ties with the HFPA. Multiple high-profile actors also disavowed the organization, with Tom Cruise reportedly returning his three previously-won Golden Globes.

In 2022, the Golden Globes were not broadcast at all, with the event ultimately being held without a red carpet, media, celebrity attendees, presenters, or nominees. Instead, it included select members of the HFPA and various grant recipients tied to the organization.

"Regardless of the next air date of the Golden Globes, implementing transformational changes as quickly — and as thoughtfully — as possible remains the top priority for our organization," the statement read in part. "We invite our partners in the industry to the table to work with us on the systemic reform that is long overdue, both in our organization as well as within the industry at large. Our below timeline demonstrates our commitment to achieving these goals with extreme urgency."

What Are the New Golden Globes Categories?

Earlier this year, it was confirmed that two new categories will be added to the Golden Globes going forward, to account for the ever-changing nature of the entertainment industry. These include Cinematic and Box Office Achievement, which will highlight movies that made at least $150 million during release and $100 million from domestic box office, as well as Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television.

"The Golden Globes has a rich history of supporting and celebrating the work of comedians, and we're thrilled to honor their brilliance alongside outstanding motion picture and television performances of the year," said Golden Globes president Helen Hoehne. "Additionally, we are proud to recognize the hard work and innovation that goes into making a film that is both a blockbuster and artistically exceptional."

