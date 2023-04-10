The Super Mario Bros. Movie Releases Official "Peaches" Music Video Featuring Bowser

The Super Mario Bros. Movie released less than a week ago, and audiences can't stop talking about the original song "Peaches." Sang in the film by Bowser (voiced by Jack Black), the track features the villain singing and playing the piano as he declares his undying love for the Mushroom Kingdom's princess. In the movie, the moment is interrupted by Bowser's second-in-command Kamek, but not before the song could be permanently stuck in the heads of every viewer in the theater! Fans looking to relive that moment are in luck, as Universal has uploaded the full music video via The Super Mario Bros. Movie's official Twitter account.

The music video for "Peaches" can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

Love really makes a turtle come out of his shell.#SuperMarioMovie pic.twitter.com/U26p0U75mW — The Super Mario Bros. Movie (@supermariomovie) April 10, 2023

Interestingly enough, it seems that the movie could be eligible for the Best Original Song category at the Oscars. It's important to note that no nomination has been made as of this writing, but Variety has been speculating about the possibility, based on the song's popularity. The outlet has pointed out that similar "silly songs" have been considered for that honor in the past, including "Blame Canada" from South Park: Bigger, Longer, and Uncut. Whether that means "Peaches" will actually receive a nomination remains to be seen, but if The Super Mario Bros. Movie continues to find success in theaters, it certainly seems like a possibility!

In the music video, Bowser can be seen wearing a white tuxedo with matching top hat. The look should be familiar to Mario fans, as it comes directly from Super Mario Odyssey. In the Nintendo Switch game, Bowser kidnaps Peach with the intention of marrying her, requiring Mario to travel across several different worlds in order to rescue her. Obviously Bowser failed in that endeavor, just as he did in the film! When the game debuted in 2017, Nintendo even released an amiibo set featuring Bowser, Peach, and Mario in their accompanying wedding attire.

