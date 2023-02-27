Super Mario Bros. Movie to Release in China Ahead of the U.S.

Nintendo and Illumination Entertainment's upcoming Super Mario Bros. Movie is now slated to release in China earlier than for those in the United States. In the lead-up to Nintendo's highly-anticipated animated film, the Japanese gaming company has slowly been unveiling new posters and clips associated with the project. And while we're set to get one more big reveal for The Super Mario Bros. Movie next week by way of a new Nintendo Direct, we've now learned that some around the globe will be able to watch the movie before others.

As reported by Deadline, The Super Mario Bros. Movie is now poised to release in China on April 5th. This is two days prior to the movie's release in the United States, which is set for April 5th. The reason that The Super Mario Bros. Movie is arriving in China on this date is because it will coincide with the Ching Ming Festival in the country. Beyond getting a release date for the Chinese version of the film, Universal also began releasing some China-specific promotional posters and materials today as well.

What will be most interesting to see with The Super Mario Bros. Movie in China is the success that the film ends up having. While Mario has been an iconic gaming character in numerous countries around the globe for decades, Nintendo has had a much smaller presence in China over the years. With this in mind, there's a chance that Chinese audiences might not latch onto The Super Mario Bros. Movie in the same way that other viewers from around the globe likely will.

As mentioned, Nintendo and Universal are currently in full swing when it comes to promoting The Super Mario Bros. Movie, which means that new information is dropping on virtually a daily basis. Next week on March 9th, a new Nintendo Direct dedicated entirely to The Super Mario Bros. Movie will also be releasing. At this time, the final trailer for the film will be unveiled prior to its launch in theaters roughly one month later.

Are you planning to watch The Super Mario Bros. Movie for yourself when it releases in April? And how do you feel about the film releasing just a bit earlier in China? Let me know either down in the comments or hit me up on Twitter at @MooreMan12.