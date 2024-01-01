Super Mario Bros. Wonder Almost Included Option from Classic SNES Game

In Super Mario Bros. Wonder, players can choose from a number of classic Nintendo characters, including Mario, Luigi, Peach, and Daisy. Players could also choose from multiple versions of Yoshi, and all of them control in a manner similar to the SNES game Super Mario World 2: Yoshi's Island. It seems the game's developers almost took things a step further, with the option to turn enemies into eggs and throw them, just like they did in that game. In an interview with Famitsu (translated by Nintendo Everything), producer Takashi Tezuka explained why the option didn't make the cut.

"As for Yoshi's actions, I thought it would be better if he could throw eggs, so we tried to create a prototype and test it. However, it became hard to control, and to let first-time-players have fun, we decided the current way was the best," Tezuka told Famitsu.

While the egg-throwing option was not included, the developers did include other callbacks to Yoshi's Island. Yoshi's now-iconic Flutter Jump was included, and players that swallow Melon Piranha Plants are able to spit watermelon seeds. Clearly a lot of thought went into making the Yoshis enjoyable to control, while also paying tribute to the character's best games! It would have been nice to see the egg-throwing mechanic make it into Super Mario Bros. Wonder, but it might have been too big of a change from the rest of the gameplay.

Super Mario World 2: Yoshi's Island

Released on the SNES in 1995, Super Mario World 2: Yoshi's Island acted as a prequel to the rest of the Mario series. In the game, the stork carrying Baby Mario and Baby Luigi is attacked by Kamek. The Magikoopa is able to make off with Baby Luigi, but Baby Mario is discovered by the Yoshis. Yoshi first appeared in the original Super Mario World, where he had the ability to carry Mario in stages and also swallow foes. Super Mario World 2 expanded on Yoshi's abilities, and inclusions like egg-throwing and the Flutter Jump would become a staple in later games, including 1997's Yoshi's Story.

Yoshi in the Super Mario Bros. Movie

While Super Mario World and Yoshi's Island made Yoshi a household name, the character had a very small role in The Super Mario Bros. Movie. A group of Yoshis appeared in the background of one scene, and the post-credit scene showed a green Yoshi egg hatching under the streets of New York City. There's a big opportunity for the sequel to adapt elements from the Yoshi's Island games, but Nintendo and Universal have made no announcements about the next movie just yet. In the meantime, fans will have to settle for the character's appearances in games like Super Mario Bros. Wonder!

