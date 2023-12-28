Super Mario Bros. Wonder Developers Reveal Why Classic Feature Got Cut

When Super Mario Bros. Wonder released on Nintendo Switch, the game offered several familiar elements from games like Super Mario Bros. 3 and Super Mario World. However, the developers also chose to abandon some staples, including the time limits that existed since the original Super Mario Bros. game. In a new interview with Famitsu (translated by Nintendo Everything), director Shiro Mouri was asked about the thought process behind that decision. Interestingly enough, the game's Wonder Effects played a role in the timer's removal, as the feature sometimes has a time limit of its own.

"Regarding the time limits, some courses' Wonder effects have a time limit so having two layers of timers became a problem. The discussion on what to do about it is when the question 'Do we even need a timer?' first came up not only among new staff, but from those who have been around for a while as well – we then tried to test removing the time limit," Mouri told Famitsu. "We asked the staff to play it in that state and hear their opinions, but removing the time limit did not cause players to start exploring without worrying about time; after all the goal's purpose did not change. I just felt there was more time to freely do what I wanted, so until now the 'goal's purpose' was protected, and this time we concluded to have no time limit."

Wonder Effects

Having two different timers in Super Mario Bros. Wonder could have proven confusing for newcomers to the series, and it's easy to see why the developers decided to go in a different direction. Given what a major role Wonder Effects play in the game, it makes sense to keep things as simple as possible. While some purists might have preferred to see it retained, there's nothing preventing them from still speedrunning levels and sharing their feats online. Mouri's use of "this time" also seems to suggest that Nintendo could bring the timer back for future 2D Mario games, if the demand is strong enough.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder Reviews

The timer's omission didn't have much of an impact on the overall response to Super Mario Bros. Wonder. The game was both a critical and commercial success, and was nominated for a number of awards this year. Mario's latest adventure even won Best Family Game at The Game Awards earlier this month. Heavy praise has been heaped on the game, with many noting how fresh and different it felt compared to titles like New Super Mario Bros. U. Super Mario Bros. Wonder was the first new 2D Mario game in more than a decade, and the timing couldn't have been better, given the fact that The Super Mario Bros. Movie released in theaters just a few months prior.

Have you picked up Super Mario Bros. Wonder yet? Do you think it was the right call to abandon the timer? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!