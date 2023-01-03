Super Mario Fans Freaking Out Over Chris Pratt's New Mustache

Chris Pratt rang in the New Year by revealing a Super Mario Bros.-inspired mustache. Nintendo and Illumination are teaming up for The Super Mario Bros. Movie this spring, with hopes of delivering a big-screen flick that remains faithful to the source material. The selection of Guardians of the Galaxy and Jurassic World star Chris Pratt to voice the loveable plumber Mario may have been a controversial one, but Pratt appears to be leaning into the casting. On the evening of January 1st, Pratt shared a photo with Katherine Schwarzenegger, wishing his followers a happy and safe New Year while also showing off his new 'stache.

"New year, new stache, same us. Wishing all of you a healthy, happy, and blessed #NewYear!" Chris Pratt wrote on Twitter. The Game Awards Twitter account replied to this tweet with a shocked emoji and a side-by-side photo of Pratt's mustache compared to his animated counterpart, Mario.

Of course, fans had a reaction to this new look for Chris Pratt, replying to The Game Awards with their thoughts. While a lot of the Super Mario fandom is freaking out over the mustache, others are taking the opportunity to voice their opinions on a number of subjects.

Chris Pratt's mustache photo also shows that he's recovering well after suffering a bee sting to his face only a few days earlier. "So I've been following this bee lady on Instagram, she's so cool and brave and she goes in front of these hives of bees and says, 'They're very calm today. I'm going to remove the bee, I'm going to use my bare hands to sift through the bees and look for the queen,'" Pratt explained. "So it's built up this false sense of security in me to where I said, 'I think I can control bees, too.'"

"So I saw a beehive two days ago and I went toward it and the man standing next to me said, 'Be careful, there's bees,' and I said, 'These bees look very calm,'" Pratt said. "And I just stared at these bees and then one of them came out and stung me in the eyeball. So, anyways, f—k that bee lady.'"

That last bit is a joke, and Thompson seemingly understood that because she had jokes already lined up.

"If you leave saving the bees to me and other professionals, you can focus on saving the Princess, Mario," she wrote in the comments.