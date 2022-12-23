Chris Pratt Reveals Swollen Face After Poking a Beehive and Getting Stung in the Eye

Guardians of the Galaxy and Jurassic World franchise star Chris Pratt might be able to hold onto an Infinity Stone with his bare hands and lull velociraptors into a hazy complacency, but that didn't help him in a recent encounter with a beehive. The star, who has apparently been watching Erika Thompson of Texas Bee Works on Tiktok, took to social media today to share a photo of his swollen face, after he was apparently stung in the eye while attempting to "control" bees, hoping to manually sift through the insects to find their queen and get a look at her. Yes, really.

The star tried to hold the end of the story for as long as possible by wearing sunglasses while doing the video. So while he might be a bit swollen, he does not seem to have lost his sense of comic timing.

"So I've been following this bee lady on Instagram, she's so cool and brave and she goes in front of these hives of bees and says, 'They're very calm today. I'm going to remove the bee, I'm going to use my bare hands to sift through the bees and look for the queen,'" Pratt explained. "So it's built up this false sense of security in me to where I said, 'I think I can control bees, too.'"

As you can tell, that didn't go too well.

"So I saw a beehive two days ago and I went toward it and the man standing next to me said, 'Be careful, there's bees,' and I said, 'These bees look very calm,'" Pratt said. "And I just stared at these bees and then one of them came out and stung me in the eyeball. So, anyways, f—k that bee lady.'"

That last bit is a joke, and Thompson seemingly understood that, becuase she had jokes already lined up.

"If you leave saving the bees to me and other professionals, you can focus on saving the Princess, Mario," she wrote in the comments.

At least there is some good news for Pratt, though; it doesn't look like this is something he will after worry about in the future. After all...!