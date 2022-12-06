Leaked Super Mario Movie McDonald's Toys Reveal Another Unannounced Character

The Super Mario Bros. Movie isn't set to release until next year, but it seems that a McDonald's promotion has leaked way ahead of time! Twitter user @Kikaim has shared images of eight toys that will apparently release in Japanese Happy Meals this month. As @Kikaim notes, it appears these were planned to launch alongside the movie, which was initially set to release this month before getting pushed back to April 7th. While the promotion mostly centers on the main characters, it will also include someone that hasn't been revealed for the movie just yet!

The promotion will feature two versions of Mario, as well as Luigi, Princess Peach, Toad, Donkey Kong, and Bowser. In addition to those seven toys, there is also an eighth that appears to be a Luma. Readers can judge for themselves by checking out the Tweet embedded below.

The Lumas first appeared in 2007's Super Mario Galaxy. The characters have made a number of appearances since, often alongside the character Rosalina. Most recently, the Lumas played a major role in Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, where they were combined with Rabbids to create the all-new Sparks. If this really is a Luma, it will be interesting to see how the characters are incorporated into the story, and whether this means that Rosalina will also appear. This is actually the second character that has leaked for the movie, as an appearance by Pauline was revealed by a poster that appeared online prior to the second trailer's release.

At this time, it's unclear whether this promotion will also appear in McDonald's locations in the U.S., and if the timing will line-up better with the film's actual release date. Interestingly enough, the U.S. already had a Mario promotion this year, when the fast food chain brought back a line based on Mario Kart 8. For now, Nintendo fans will just have to wait patiently to find out more!

Are you looking forward to The Super Mario Bros. Movie? Do you think this is supposed to be a Luma?

[H/T: Nintendo Everything]