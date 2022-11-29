Leaked Super Mario Movie Poster Reveals Unannounced Character

A new trailer for The Super Mario Bros. Movie is set to release tomorrow, and a new image has seemingly leaked online ahead of time. The image in question appears to be a new poster, and it features Mario and Luigi standing alongside one another in the streets of Brooklyn. The first teaser for the movie showed Mario waking up in the Mushroom Kingdom, but the poster appears to give us our first look at the heroes in their natural habitat! In the poster, the brothers can be seen holding up a wrench and plunger while standing in front of a work truck with their company logo.

While that image alone would be cause for excitement, it also features a character that has yet to be announced for the movie: Pauline! The character first appeared alongside Mario in the original Donkey Kong arcade game, and has seen a bit of a renaissance over the last few years thanks to her appearance in Super Mario Odyssey. Pauline can be seen in the back right of the image near the barbershop. While the poster certainly looks authentic, readers should take it with a grain of salt until we get official confirmation. The image can be found in the Tweet from @MNetwork0 embedded below.

Of course, Pauline's role in the movie would make a lot of sense! After all, everything Nintendo and Illumination Entertainment have revealed for The Super Mario Bros. Movie suggests that it will be sticking closely to the franchise's earliest fiction; that includes characters that have been there since the beginning like Spike from Wrecking Crew. With Donkey Kong and Cranky Kong both set to appear, Pauline could be there to establish Mario's previous conflicts with the Kong clan.

We should know a lot more about the movie following tomorrow's trailer release! While a lot of Nintendo fans were skeptical about The Super Mario Bros. Movie when it was first announced, the first teaser seemed to win over a lot of people. Hopefully the second trailer will continue that trend.

Are you looking forward to The Super Mario Bros. Movie? Do you think Pauline will appear in the movie? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter and on Hive at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!