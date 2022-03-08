McDonald’s Brings Back Classic Mario Kart Promotion

March 10th is Mario Day, and participating McDonald’s locations are celebrating with a Happy Meal promotion based on Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. The promotion started today, and fans can get 8 figures based on the game: Mario, Luigi, Peach, Yoshi, Toad, Toadette, Bowser, and Donkey Kong. Each character is riding on either a kart or bike from the series, some of which are in anti-gravity mode. Given the fact that Mario Kart 8 Deluxe has been a massive success on Nintendo Switch, the promotion will likely prove exciting for Mario fans of all ages!

An image of the figures can be found below.

Interestingly enough, the majority of these figures were released as part of a McDonald’s promotion for Mario Kart 8 when it released on Wii U back in 2014. The 2014 promotion included a Mario Kart-themed visor that kids could wear, but this year’s promotion has dropped that option in favor of Toadette, instead. The character’s inclusion will likely be a much more welcome sight for fans, especially those that picked up the rest of the figures when they first released. Like the 2014 promotion, the figures include decals that can be used to decorate the karts.

While the timing of this Happy Meal promotion lines up perfectly with MAR10 Day, it’s also a great way for Nintendo to promote its Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass. The Booster Course Pass will add 48 new tracks to the game over the next few months, with the first batch coming on March 18th. Mario Kart fans have been begging for new content for quite some time, and the Booster Course Pass will give them the opportunity to check out a number of tracks spanning the history of the series. This includes beloved tracks like Mario Kart Wii‘s Coconut Mall, but it also adds several courses that first appeared in the Mario Kart Tour mobile game. The Booster Course Pass will be offered for $24.99, or as part of a paid subscription to Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack.

Are you planning to pick up any of these Mario Kart toys? Did you happen to check out the original promotion? Let us know in thecomments or share your thoughts directlyon Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!