Super Mario Movie Posters Reveal New Looks at Bowser, Toad, and Donkey Kong

Nintendo and Illumination Entertainment continue to release new posters focusing on characters from The Super Mario Bros. Movie. Today, three new posters were revealed, one for Bowser, one for Toad, and one for Donkey Kong. The Bowser poster teases the conclusion of Bowser's attack on the penguins showcased in the film's first trailer, as he triumphantly stands with a Power Star in hand. The Toad and DK posters don't offer us much to go on, simply offering a look at the characters in a field of mushrooms and the jungle, respectively. The three posters join a number of other designs that have been released over the last week!

The three new posters from the movie can be found below.

(Photo: Illumination Entertainment)

(Photo: Illumination Entertainment)

(Photo: Illumination Entertainment)

The trailers for The Super Mario Bros. Movie have given us a clear idea what roles Bowser and Toad will be playing, but there are a lot of questions surrounding Donkey Kong. The film's second trailer and recent commercial have both shown Mario and Donkey Kong fighting in an arena, but it's unclear if this is part of Mario's training to take on Bowser. Donkey Kong and Mario have a long history as rivals, dating back to the Donkey Kong arcade game from 1981. That game marked the first appearances of both characters, as well as Pauline. Starting with Donkey Kong Country in 1994, the Kong family started to be depicted as heroes, and this has mostly been the standard since.

A few years after the Donkey Kong arcade game, Bowser would make his first appearance in 1985's Super Mario Bros. for NES. While Donkey Kong has been redeemed over the years, Bowser is most frequently depicted in an antagonistic role. There have been some exceptions, like Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, but the king of the Koopas tends to make Mario's life miserable more often than not! Toad also debuted in the original Super Mario Bros., and is most often seen serving as a friend and advisor to Princess Peach.

