Super Mario Bros. Plumbing Website Reveals New Movie Plot Points

Since making his debut in 1981's Donkey Kong arcade game, Mario has had a number of different occupations. He's been a construction worker, a referee, a grocery store employee, and even a licensed medical professional. However, the occupation he's most closely associated with is plumber. In The Super Mario Bros. Movie, Mario and Luigi have their own plumbing service, and Illumination Entertainment and Nintendo have opened up a new website advertising their company. The website even drops some hints at plot points from the film, as Mario reveals why he and Luigi started this new business venture.

"My little (but taller) brother, Luigi, and I were tired of dealing with spiky bosses, so we jumped at the opportunity to take on Brooklyn's plumbing problems all by ourselves," the website's 'About Us' reads. "Family-owned and operated, we aim to one-up the competition with our expert white-glove service"

When Mario mentions "spiky bosses," he's not talking about Thwomps! Instead, that not-so-subtle dig is a reference to the character Spike, played by Sebastian Maniscalco. Spike has yet to appear in any of the trailers or commercials for The Super Mario Bros. Movie, but the character seems to be the same one that first appeared in the NES game Wrecking Crew. The Mario Bros. company website would seem to imply that the working relationship ends poorly at the start of the film.

It will be interesting to see if Spike gets revealed prior to the film's release! Illumination and Nintendo have been slowly pulling back the curtain on the movie, offering a significant number of details about the storyline and its characters. Despite this, there are a lot of questions that fans still have, including what role some characters will have, and if there are any other familiar faces that will appear. With The Super Mario Bros. Movie set to release on April 7th, there's still quite a few weeks left to go, and the hype cycle is clearly in full swing!

