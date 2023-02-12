New Super Mario Movie Commercial Features Perfect Super Show Tribute

While The Super Mario Bros. Movie is getting all the fame, Illumination's upcoming movie is not the first time the characters have appeared in animation. Nintendo fans in North America first got to watch an animated take on the brothers through The Super Mario Bros. Super Show, a 1989 animated series that featured the voice talents of Lou Albano and Danny Wells. The series had an incredibly catchy theme song that detailed the plumbing services of the Mario Bros., and it's now the basis for a new TV commercial for The Super Mario Bros. Movie!

The commercial spot can be found embedded below. A website for the "company" can be found right here.

For those unfamiliar with The Super Mario Bros. Super Show, the series began and ended with live-action segments featuring Albano and Wells, and an animated adventure sandwiched in-between. The cartoon was loosely based on elements from the NES games Super Mario Bros. and Super Mario Bros. 2. Mario, Luigi, Princess Toadstool, and Toad were the main characters of the series, and they often found themselves in conflict with King Koopa and his minions. The show established that Mario and Luigi lived in Brooklyn, and accidentally found themselves transported to the Mushroom Kingdom, which also happens to be the main storyline in The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

Set to release on April 7th, The Super Mario Bros. Movie features the voice talents of Chris Pratt and Charlie Day this time around. Pratt's take on Mario still has the Brooklyn accent that Albano popularized in the Super Show, though it's a bit more subdued. In addition to Pratt and Day, the movie will also feature Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, Jack Black as Bowser, Sebastian Maniscalco as Spike, and Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong. Unfortunately, Albano and Wells have both passed away over the last few years, so fans can't expect to hear them in cameo roles. However, it's clear that the show's legacy lives on!

Were you a fan of The Super Mario Bros. Super Show? Are you looking forward to the movie? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!