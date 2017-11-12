Incredible Super Mario Odyssey Tribute Made Using Nearly 150,000 Dominoes

There is no denying the fact that gamers make some pretty cool things when inspired by their favourite franchises. With the resounding praise for the Nintendo Switch’s Super Mario Odyssey, it’s no wonder than fans are coming out of the woodwork to show off their creative style. One dominoes fan did just that with this incredible tribute to the franchise using nearly 150,000 domino pieces!

The feat comes from YouTuber ‘TheDominoKing’. As his name implies, he is no stranger to the craft of these knockable little pieces. The set up itself took over two months to create. Checking out the wedding-clad figures in his artistic rendition in the video below to see the step-by-step progress! Spoiler: it’s impressive:

TheDominoKing is no stranger to the works of paying homage to popular gaming franchises. He’s also done his unique nod to other franchises such as The Legend of Zelda, Sonic, and Super Mario World. It’s very cool to see his take on characters like Mario, Pauline, Princess Peach, Bowser, and Cappy – this Super Mario Odyssey Tribute is nothing if not impressive.

Super Mario Odyssey is out now exclusively for the Nintendo Switch.

“Use amazing new abilities—like the power to capture and control objects, animals, and enemies—to collect Power Moons so you can power up the Odyssey airship and save Princess Peach from Bowser’s wedding plans!

Thanks to heroic, hat-shaped Cappy, Mario’s got new moves that’ll make you rethink his traditional run-and-jump gameplay—like cap jump, cap throw, and capture. Use captured cohorts such as enemies, objects, and animals to progress through the game and uncover loads of hidden collectibles. And if you feel like playing with a friend, just pass them a Joy-Con controller! Player 1 controls Mario while Player 2 controls Cappy.”