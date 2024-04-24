Super Mario RPG Discounted to Lowest Price Yet

Nintendo's new remake of Super Mario RPG on Nintendo Switch has now been discounted to its lowest value yet. When Super Mario RPG launched at the end of 2023, it was still a bit too new for Nintendo to opt to include it in any sales that coincided with the holidays. As a result, if you've wanted to pick up the game for yourself, you've essentially had to be willing to pay its full retail value of $60 in the five months since it arrived. Luckily, for those who chose to hold off and wait for a discount, a new offer might finally be worth pouncing on.

At the time of this writing, Super Mario RPG has finally seen its price slashed by roughly 25% and now sits at $45 (or specifically $44.80.) This deal is primarily available over at Walmart, which is the retailer in question that first pushed this offer live. In the time since the sale began, though, Amazon has swooped in and has price-matched this discount, which means it can be purchased on their site if you'd prefer.

If you're still on the fence when it comes to picking up Super Mario RPG while this sale is live, keep in mind that games from Nintendo often never get discounted. While there might be more sales in the future for Mario RPG that are better than this one, they may not come about for many, many more months. As a result, if you've been eager to play the new remake of the Super Nintendo classic, this is likely the deal that you'll want to take advantage of while you still can.

"Super Mario RPG has aged fantastically well, with great gameplay, a terrific story, and some excellent characterization," says our own review of the game from this past year. "Developer ArtePiazza has added just enough quality of life improvements to refine the experience, while still maintaining the elements that made it a classic in the first place. For those that have never played it before, Super Mario RPG is a very easy recommendation."