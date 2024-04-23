Nintendo Switch Update Fixes Frustrating Online Issue, Patch Notes Revealed

A new Nintendo Switch update has gone live, bringing the system's software up to version 18.0.1. The vast majority of the console's updates over the last few years have centered around ambiguous "stability updates" and the occasional inappropriate words blocked from use. While this update does include some stability improvements, it's also notable in that it solves an issue some players might have encountered. Apparently, the console was having difficulty locating some wireless access points when players tried to set up a new network. That issue has now apparently been resolved. Full patch notes from Nintendo's official website can be found below:

Ver. 18.0.1 (Released April 22, 2024)

Fixed an issue where some wireless access points cannot be found when setting up a new wireless network. If you're unable to update to Version 18.0.1 because of the issue, temporarily change the security settings for your wireless network to use only "WPA2 (AES)" so you can connect wirelessly to download and install the system update. After updating to Version 18.0.1, restore your network's security settings to its previous settings.

General system stability improvements to enhance the user's experience.

At this point in the console's lifespan, Switch users probably shouldn't expect to see any updates that add new features, or anything beyond the occasional bug fix. Nintendo's current system has been on the market for more than 7 years, and rumors suggest that a Switch successor could be released within the next year.

What's Left for Nintendo Switch?

Nintendo has shown some signs that it might be winding down support for Switch as it shifts resources to working on the so-called "Switch 2." While the company has 3 announced first-party games coming in the next few months, 2 of them are remakes or remasters of existing games: Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door and Luigi's Mansion 2 HD. The other game is Endless Ocean Luminous, which is actually being developed by Arika, a studio that is not owned by Nintendo. There are also some notable third-party games on the way, such as the recently announced Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate, as well as Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble.

Nintendo has been pretty quiet about its plans for the second half of 2024, but as we've pointed out several times recently, that's not too unusual for the company; two of the biggest Switch games of 2023 weren't announced until a Nintendo Direct last June. Hopefully we'll get a Nintendo Direct in June or July of this year as well, outlining plans for the future. For now, Nintendo fans are just going to have to wait to see how things play out.

