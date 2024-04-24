Nintendo Switch Online Adds 2 N64 Classic Racers

Nintendo Switch Online subscribers have already been treated to a few new games this month, but the mega-publisher isn't finished doling out new goodies. Recently, Nintendo added two more N64 games to the service's roster. Interestingly, both games come from the racing genre, giving fans of burning rubber a few new games to jump into this week. The two games on offer are Extreme G and Iggy's Reckin' Balls.

Of the two games, Extreme G is likely more fondly remembered by both. The futuristic racer performed well critically at launch and spawned three sequels. Iggy's Reckin' Balls received a mixed reception from critics, but its weird blend of racing and grappling hooks certainly makes it memorable.

More on each of those games can be found below, and you can go ahead and play them all right now if you have a Nintendo Switch Online subscription.

New Nintendo Switch Online Games

Extreme G

"Released for the Nintendo 64 system in 1997, Extreme G features high-speed G-bikes outfitted with futuristic weapon systems. Take control and compete in three-lap races. These G-bikes are equipped with Nitro, which can be used to boost speed up to three times per race. There are also powerful items that can be picked up during the races, which you can use to your advantage—and your rivals' misfortune."

Iggy's Reckin' Balls

"Released for the Nintendo 64 system in 1998, the mischievous Iggy and his friends have started causing trouble across Cho-Dama kingdom with their races. The crew has started racing up the Cho-Dama's Sacred Towers, and the towers are being destroyed in the process! In Iggy's gang, the race winner becomes the new leader, so that's your goal. On your way, though, you'll have to contend with not only other racers, but the people of Cho-Dama who will call forth hazards to thwart Iggy's gang's racing ways. To reach the top of the towers first, you will need to use your grappling skills—and achieving mastery is no simple feat. Combine your grappling skills with the power-ups and gadgets available in the tower, and get ready for a wild race to the top!"

Nintendo Switch Online April Additions

Of course, these new Nintendo 64 games are only a part of Nintendo's additions to Switch Online this month. Last week, the publisher added three new SNES games to the roster, including a classic, lesser-known Mario game. Wrecking Crew '98's addition gave fans a chance to check out Mario's classic action puzzle game. While it was originally exclusive to Japan, it did make its way over to the West via the Wii U in 2016.

Alongside that release, NSO subscribers also got Super R-Type and Amazing Hebereke. The former is a shooter that partially adapts the arcade game R-Type 2. The latter is a strange take on the fighting genre and this release is the first time its been available in the West.