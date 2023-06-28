Super Mario RPG Remake Has an Interesting Change from the SNES Version

Last week, Nintendo announced a remake of Super Mario RPG for Nintendo Switch. The game originally released on the Super Nintendo back in 1996, and fans have been clamoring for a re-release for several years now. From everything Nintendo has shown thus far, the remake looks very faithful to the original game, with the biggest change being to the graphics. However, the trailer has revealed another interesting change from the original, as "Princess Toadstool" has officially been renamed "Peach." It's a minor change, but one that should make things clearer for those unfamiliar with the Toadstool name!

The change was revealed in the trailer for Super Mario RPG, which can be found at the top of this page. Readers can see the "Peach" name at 00:54 mark.

These days, almost everyone knows the princess of the Mushroom Kingdom as Princess Peach, which is the name the character has always used in Japan. However, Peach exclusively went by the name "Princess Toadstool" for several years in North America. It wasn't until Super Mario 64 that Nintendo split the difference, officially making the character's name "Peach Toadstool." The Toadstool name has appeared sparingly since then, and many fans might not even be familiar with it! The original Super Mario RPG released the same year as Super Mario 64, making it one of the last games to not use the Peach name.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie made more than $1 billion at the box office, and introduced countless new fans to characters like Princess Peach. For their sake, it makes sense for Nintendo to keep things simple and clear in its games, and that's probably the reason Toadstool was dropped from Super Mario RPG in favor of Peach. In a more extreme example, Nintendo recently changed the name of a Mario family character in Japan. The foreman from the game Wrecking Crew "Spike" went by the name "Blackie" in Japan, but the company announced this year that the name Spike will now be used globally. That change began with The Super Mario Bros. Movie's Japanese release, and will be the standard going forward.

Are you excited for the remake of Super Mario RPG? Are you surprised by this change? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!