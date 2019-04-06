‘Super Meat Boy Forever’ Delayed to Maintain a “Healthy and Sustainable Pace”

Super Meat Boy Forever, the new game from Team Meat that was originally targeting a release sometime this month, has been delayed. In a candid explanation about why the platformer has been pushed back, the team said they’re giving themselves more time so that they don’t run themselves into the ground to release the game on a deadline. Team Meat said it’s not a studio “owned by an Evil Asshat corporation,” so the team made the call to push the game’s release to sometime after April.

Team Meat originally announced its release window for Super Meat Boy Forever in December 2018. That announcement included in the trailer above told people to expect the game in April 2019 and also informed them of the platforms it’ll be available for: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and the PC via the Epic Games Store.

The new update from Team Meat explained that the release window is no longer accurate, though. Team Meat first began telling people at PAX East that the game would be pushed back and said everyone they told “was really cool about it,” so they’ve gone ahead and made the formal announcement.

We’re almost done, but not quite there yet. pic.twitter.com/vm7q10Xd0n — Team Meat (@SuperMeatBoy) April 4, 2019

“We’ve been knocking out the last bits of Super Meat Boy Forever at record speeds while keeping a health and sustainable pace,” Team Meat’s announcement said. “We are going to keep that pace which means we will not hit our April 2019 release. Sorry about that. We could have sacrificed our minds, bodies and social liaves to make April 2019 but that’s stupid. Team Meat isn’t some studio owned by an Evil Asshat corporation that has say over what we do and how we do it. We are fortunate enough to have control over how we work and we choose not to run ourselves into the ground.”

Those within the replies noticed the interesting usage of “Evil Asshat,” especially amid discussions about BioWare’s development of Anthem which was published by Electronic Arts.

Super Meat Boy Forever does not yet have a release date, but it’ll be out “after but not too far after April 2019.”

