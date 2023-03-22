Super Meat Boy Forever Gets Mobile Release Date

Super Meat Boy Forever is coming to iOS and Android devices, and fans eager to play the game on the go won't have to wait long to do so! According to Thunderful Games, Super Meat Boy Forever will be available on both platforms on April 20th. From the YouTube video's description, it seems this will be the same experience that players on console were treated to in 2020. Ironically enough, Super Meat Boy Forever was originally planned as a mobile spin-off of the original game, but Team Meat decided to make it a full-fledged sequel instead. After a long journey, the game will finally release on mobile as originally envisioned!

A trailer for Super Meat Boy Forever on mobile can be found below.

In Super Meat Boy Forever, Meat Boy and Bandage Girl find themselves on a mission to save their child, Nugget. The baby has been kidnapped by Dr. Fetus, and the two must work together to save her. Unlike the original Super Meat Boy, Super Meat Boy Forever is an auto-runner, with players controlling Meat Boy and Bandage Girl's jumps and punches, as opposed to the rest of their movements. It's a pretty big deviation, but it seems like it could be a good fit for the mobile format!

The original Super Meat Boy was well known for its difficulty, and Super Meat Boy Forever is no exception. Those going into the game should expect a steep challenge, and a lot of deaths that will come as a result. Some reviewers found the difficulty level a bit unfair compared to the first game, with unexpected hazards coming without a lot of time to prepare. That type of gameplay obviously isn't going to appeal to everyone, and mobile fans looking for something fun and casual might want to look elsewhere. However, for players that don't mind a lot of difficulty, Super Meat Boy Forever should be an entertaining experience.

