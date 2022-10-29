The Binding of Isaac, Super Meat Boy Creator Gives New Game a Release Window

Those fond of Edmund McMillen games like The Binding of Isaac and Super Meat Boy finally have an idea of when the creator's next game, Mewgenics, will be out. That's the good news with McMillen and fellow Mewgenics developer Tyler Glaiel sharing a release window for the game this week, but the bad news is that the game still won't be out for a while. It's supposed to be available in 2024, the pair said, but even that release window isn't set in stone right now.

The latest on Mewgenics was shared this week in separate tweets from McMillen and Glaiel with the Steam page for Mewgenics reflecting the announcements. In the block of key info for the game like the overview of it below, it says the game will be out "sometime in 2024 (hopefully)."

MEWGENICS IS REAL! Still a ways away, but you can wishlist it on steam now to get all the updates about it when they happen! The dev blog will start there early next year https://t.co/5P3tHzJYCs — Tyler Glaiel (@TylerGlaiel) October 27, 2022

"Level up your team as you venture further and further from your home, collect unique items, defeat epic bosses, gain mutations and return home so you can breed and further your bloodline, in this turn based legacy roguelike draft sim about cats!" a preview of the game read.

It can now be wishlisted on Steam, too, so if you'd like to plan on keeping up with it even more than you already were, that's one way to do so. The Steam page has few other details there aside from the rundown of core features seen below, but following the creators on Twitter or joining their discussions held on Discord are two other ways to stay up to speed on the game.

Mewgenics Features

100s of hours of gameplay!

6+ classes, each with 50+ unique abilities to draft from!

100s of unique items!

hoard 100s of pieces of enchanted furniture!

level up your house to make room for more cats!

200+ enemies and bosses that will upset your mom!

tons of unique NPCs with quests that will make you gasp!

poop!

Mewgenics does not currently have a release date but will perhaps be out some time in 2024.