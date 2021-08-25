Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania Reveals Addition of Morgana From Persona 5

Gamescom opening night has arrived and, as promised, host Geoff Keighley has revealed the latest guest character for Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania: Morgana from Persona 5! That's right, the game will actually feature a chibi version of the host of the popular character from Atlus' mega-popular JRPG.

Morgana is rolling into Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania as a post-launch DLC character! 💘 The feisty Phantom Thief will arrive on November 2nd for $4.99 USD (or equivalent) across all platforms. 🍌#SuperMonkeyBall #BananaMania #Morgana pic.twitter.com/NjIL88LSBx — Super Monkey Ball (@SuperMonkeyBall) August 25, 2021

Previous Super Monkey Ball games have mostly focused on the monkey themselves, but the next entry in the series is changing things up with a number of playable guest characters. Prior to tonight's reveal, Sega had also pulled back the curtain on Sonic, Tails, Beat from Jet Set Radio, and Yakuza's Kazuma Kiryu. The characters won't handle any differently from one another, but guest characters will have their bananas replaced by different items, such as gold rings for Sonic and Tails. With Morgana, those items will instead take the form of treasure chests.

Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania includes content from the most beloved entries in the series, and that has led to a lot of hype around the game. While some of the franchise's most recent games have shifted away from the elements that fans loved so much, Banana Mania seems like the perfect way for newcomers to discover just why the series has so many devoted fans! It remains to be seen whether or not these guest characters will help get more fans in the door, but it certainly might help.

Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania will release October 5th on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. You can check out our previous coverage of the game right here.

Do you plan on picking up Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania? Are you a fan of the game's guest characters? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!