Super Nintendo World Seems Finished in Best Look Yet

At this point, we have seen a number of different photos and videos of the upcoming Super Nintendo World under construction at Universal Studios Japan, but a new photo appears to show the completed park in what is the best look yet at all of it together. While it isn't exactly an up-close detailed shot of Super Nintendo World, it does show the full layout in a single photo and provides a handy sense of scale to the attractions.

This latest photo comes by way of Instagram user imaiko02, who captured a photo from the air of the upcoming theme park and its attractions. It's unclear whether the photo was captured via drone or while imaiko02 was flying (their Instagram feed is full of photos of themselves piloting planes) but whatever the case might be, it's a good look at what folks can expect in the future when the attractions eventually open.

"It's a whole new separate area of the park. It's got food. It's got merchandise. The first phase will have two rides, Super Mario Kart ride as well as Yoshi's Adventures," Universal Parks & Resorts Chairman and CEO Tom Williams said last year after being asked about the new area and its attractions. "The whole land is interactive, and you're going to have a wristband. It's got the big red Mario symbol on it. It's -- by the way, the wristband is supercool. It's all magnetic. You slap it at your wrist, and it just snaps on, and it won't come off, [...] and you'll be able to go up and keep score and play with the various games, and that also translates to a score-keeping capability if you choose to do so within the rides and actually interfaces back with your game consoles. So you can build on it and come back again, and it's really got everything going on."

Super Nintendo World in Universal Studios Japan was reportedly on track to open this year prior to the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic. It is currently unclear whether that timeline has changed, what with the Tokyo Olympics being postponed as well. It is expected to eventually launch as part of all Universal Studios theme parks sans Beijing. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming theme park right here.

What do you think of what we've seen of Super Nintendo World thus far? Are you excited to see it in its completed state when it eventually opens? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.