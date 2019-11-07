New Look at Super Nintendo World Under Construction Surfaces Online

While it’s not exactly a secret that Universal Studios Japan is in the process of building Super Nintendo World, a theme park that’s exactly what it sounds like, official details on what exactly that entails, what sort of rides are involved, and so on have been few and far between. Thankfully, however, given that the theme park is under construction near already active sites, new photos of it under construction continue to surface online.

Specifically, Twitter user @LCASTUDIOS_USJ has been collecting a number of different photos of the under-construction Super Nintendo World while speculating about various odds and ends related to the upcoming theme park. None of this is game-changing information or anything of the sort, but it’s interesting to see how the attractions are shaping up from various vantage points.

“It’s a whole new separate area of the park. It’s got food. It’s got merchandise. The first phase will have two rides, Super Mario Kart ride as well as Yoshi’s Adventures,” Universal Parks & Resorts Chairman and CEO Tom Williams said earlier this year after being asked whether the park was on track and whether there were any details he could share. “The whole land is interactive, and you’re going to have a wristband. It’s got the big red Mario symbol on it. It’s — by the way, the wristband is supercool. It’s all magnetic. You slap it at your wrist, and it just snaps on, and it won’t come off, […] and you’ll be able to go up and keep score and play with the various games, and that also translates to a score-keeping capability if you choose to do so within the rides and actually interfaces back with your game consoles. So you can build on it and come back again, and it’s really got everything going on.”

来年2020年にはウォーターワールド横に新たな道が作られ、そこから任天堂エリアに入場できる！ もうすぐ‼︎ The wall next to Water World will soon be removed and in 2020 the road to SUPER NINTENDO WORLD ™ will be opened…!#USJ #マリオ pic.twitter.com/PDpCQ2ha9D — USJ情報局 L.C.A.STUDIOS (@LCASTUDIOS_USJ) October 27, 2019

USJの任天堂エリア、本日の様子！ 位置的に①はクッパ城、②はピーチ城な気がする。 View of SUPER NINTENDO WORLD ™ from the New York area. Considering the location of the building, ① is likely to be a Bowser castle and ② is likely to be a Princess Peach castle. #USJ #マリオ pic.twitter.com/iiWiq50OAT — USJ情報局 L.C.A.STUDIOS (@LCASTUDIOS_USJ) October 27, 2019

Super Nintendo World is, according to reports earlier this year, on track to open next year. It is expected to eventually launch as part of all Universal Studios theme parks sans Beijing. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming theme park right here.