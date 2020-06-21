New Super Nintendo World Video Shows Yoshi in All His Glory

A new video has surfaced online showcasing a tiny bit of the upcoming Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Japan, and more specifically a beloved Mario character: Yoshi. While there have been several instances of new photos of the upcoming attractions, especially aerial ones, this is perhaps the best look yet at what Yoshi will look and act like in the new area. Given that the park recently reopened this past Friday, June 19th, it stands to reason that even more photos and videos will be forthcoming as guests catch a glimpse of the new attractions.

The video, which you can check out below, is relatively brief, but it does show Yoshi circling a tree next to a Thwomp. It's fairly clear that Yoshi is moving slightly up and down, but the angle makes it hard to tell if he is chasing something, being chased, or... well, anything else about it, really. There also appears to be a P Switch in the foreground, though it is likely unrelated.

"It's a whole new separate area of the park. It's got food. It's got merchandise. The first phase will have two rides, Super Mario Kart ride as well as Yoshi's Adventures," Universal Parks & Resorts Chairman and CEO Tom Williams said last year after being asked about the new area and its attractions. "The whole land is interactive, and you're going to have a wristband. It's got the big red Mario symbol on it. It's -- by the way, the wristband is supercool. It's all magnetic. You slap it at your wrist, and it just snaps on, and it won't come off, [...] and you'll be able to go up and keep score and play with the various games, and that also translates to a score-keeping capability if you choose to do so within the rides and actually interfaces back with your game consoles. So you can build on it and come back again, and it's really got everything going on."

Super Nintendo World in Universal Studios Japan was reportedly on track to open this year prior to the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic. It is currently unclear whether that timeline has changed, what with the Tokyo Olympics being postponed as well. It is expected to eventually launch as part of all Universal Studios theme parks sans Beijing. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming theme park right here.

What do you think of what we've seen of Super Nintendo World thus far? Are you excited to see even more characters?

