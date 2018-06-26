Super Smash Bros. Fans Are Comparing Captain Falcon To My Hero Academia’s All Might

My Hero Academia is an incredibly popular anime and manga series that follows around characters that have “Quirks,” also known as super powers. It’s a hilarious series, one that is easy to fall for, especially show with a protagonist like Izuku Midoriya. Now the series is crossing over with another iconic franchise – at least unofficially – because fans can’t stop comparing All Might to that of Super Smash Bros’ Captain Falcon.

We’re wondering how long it’ll take them to petition the character in, looks like there are more than enough people asking for it:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Someone put All Might in the new smash. He’s basically Captain Falcon except much cooler — Francisco Cruz (@FranciscoDeMayo) June 22, 2018

A super smash bros mod that reskins Captain Falcon as All Might — Jacop (@ChanseysDelight) June 26, 2018

Petition to give Captain Falcon an “All Might” outfit in Smash Ultimate — Phil McDarkSoulySoul (@ExemplaryPhil) June 26, 2018

@lucasaur13 and I thot them up,,, all might mains mario because he thinks there’s no other character and those are the rules, deku mans luigi, Iida mans Captain Falcon, Tokoyami mans MetaKnight, Tsu uses Yoshi, Mineta uses Bayonetta, Ururaka uses Zelda/Shiek TO NAME A FEW — 🔥 Blaze One For Bakugou 🔥 (@CinnamonSparx) June 21, 2018

Captain Falcon = All Might #SmashBrosUltimate — Sam Robertson (@bigsam18) June 18, 2018

all might could easily replace captain falcon in smash and nobody would notice any change and those that would wouldn’t complain send tweet — Octopi🐙 (@Octopisss) June 16, 2018

For those that may not know, All Might is the highest ranked hero in the world of My Hero Academia. He’s justice, he’s grace, and he’ll apparently will Falcon Punch your face. I’m not going to lie, I never really saw the similarities between the two until so many pointed it out, now it seems glaring. We might just have to add our names onto that petition if it ever sees fruition.

Still, the roster is incredibly impressive as is and who knows? Maybe DLC fighters will appear in the future, despite the immediate plans having already been revealed.

Super Smash Bros Ultimate releases exclusively on the Nintendo Switch December 17th, 2018! To learn more about the game, courtesy of Nintendo:

“Legendary game worlds and fighters collide in the ultimate showdown—a new entry in the Super Smash Bros. series for the Nintendo Switch system! New fighters, like Inkling from the Splatoon series and Ridley from the Metroid series, make their Super Smash Bros. series debut alongside every Super Smash Bros. fighter in the series…EVER! Faster combat, new items, new attacks, new defensive options, and more will keep the battle raging whether you’re at home or on the go.”