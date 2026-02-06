2021 Tactical RPG Now Free on Steam for 72 Hours

A tactical RPG from 2021 is now 100% free to download and keep on Steam for the next 72 hours. This offer — which saves everyone who takes advantage of it from a $9.99 purchase — is available to both PC and Steam Deck users; however, users of the latter should note that Valve lists compatibility as “Unknown.” This doesn’t mean the game doesn’t run on the handheld; it simply means Valve doesn’t know if it does. To this end, if it does, it will almost certainly require user configuration.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The new free Steam game in question is Illunsoft’s five-year-old sci-fi tactical RPG called Magellania. If you have never heard of this game, it is because it is a smaller and undeniably niche release, which may explain why it is being given away for free. Whatever the case, it is apparently quite good, or at least this is what its 100% user review score after 33 user reviews suggests. Not many have played the new free PC game, but those who have played it have enjoyed it.

Play video

A Sci-Fi Tactical RPG

For those just learning about the new, free Steam game, it is pitched as a “hardcore” tactical RPG; however, in this sense, hardcore does not mean complicated, because more than one user review notes the game simplifies and streamlines a lot of elements of the game. In fact, this is a big positive among fans who have played it. Other positives mentioned across the game’s various user reviews include its stat-based battles, team-building, and art style.

Because this is a smaller release, there isn’t any Metacritic data to add context to its user reviews. There is also little data about the game itself. For example, there is no concrete data about how long the game is. However, the majority of user reviews range feature a playtime between 10 to 25 hours long.

Good Timing for Fans of the Genre

As tactical RPG fans will know, it’s not the most popular genre, which means there aren’t many releases in it any given week, making this free giveaway more notable for fans of the genre who are likely looking for something new to play at the start of 2026, which has been light so far in terms of new tactical RPGs.

If this new free Steam game does not tickle your fancy, the good news is that it’s not the only new free game on the Valve platform. Steam also has a new free horror game that has a 100% user review score.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the conversation over on the ComicBook Forum.