Steam Game with Overwhelmingly Positive Reviews Finally Leaving Early Access After 4 Years

As it turns out, Pokemon Pokopia isn’t the only human-free game with a focus on rebuilding the city headed our way in March 2026. An incredibly popular sandbox city builder and colony management sim with a twist has just confirmed it’s finally leaving Early Access. The game in question takes place in a world where humans are long gone, and beavers are hard at work reclaiming the land for their own. And after 4 years of incredibly positive reviews on Steam, Timberborn is finally getting its 1.0 release.

On February 5th, Mechanistry revealed that Timberborn will launch into 1.0 on March 5th. In a new announcement trailer voiced by none other than Elden Ring‘s Shaun Dooley, the team reveals new lore behind the wildly popular sandbox city sim. If you’re eager to get a sneak peek of what’s to come with this massive next step, you can check out the public test build via Steam right now.

Timberborn To Get Full 1.0 Launch in March 2026

Timberborn launched into Early Access back in September 2021. Since then, it has steadily gained momentum among fans of city builders and automation games like Satisfactory. It has maintained an Overwhelmingly Positive rating since it released in Early Access, with players praising its gameplay as Minecraft meets SimCity. Fans say the game is well-balanced even in Early Access, with management mechanics that offer depth and ease. In fact, some reviews go so far as to call Timberborn “the best Steam game I’ve ever played.”

Like many beloved city-builders, Timberborn offers a lot of fun options for players to dig around its sandbox world. Players choose a beaver faction to join, then settle into work rebuilding society… for the beavers this time. The different factions offer unique buildings, technology, and gameplay elements, giving players plenty to explore as they play. The game features different seasons that present new challenges, with plenty of options for terraforming and building vertically to find unique solutions for automating your base. And yes, because I know you were wondering, there are giant beaver robots that can help you automate tasks.

Since it first arrived on Steam, the game has gotten 7 major updates, bringing in even more content for players to experience. One reason players have been so happy with Timberborn is that the developers really have incorporated player feedback into updates throughout the Early Access period. In fact, many reviews praise the team as being especially involved and passionate about making Timberborn the best colony sim it can be. Now, the popular Steam game will be hitting its full 1.0 build on March 5th on Steam. That means that even more quality-of-life updates and new content will be added to the game.

The full 1.0 build arrives on March 5th. However, an early experimental version is available now on Steam for players who switch to the experimental branch. That early version isn’t final, and will continue to receive updates and tweaks ahead of the full 1.0 launch. As of now, the game’s 1.0 launch is planned for PC via Steam.

Have you played Timberborn? Will you be checking out it out when it hits 1.0 on Steam? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!