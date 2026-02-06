LEGO Reveals Project Hail Mary Set Inspired by Andy Weir’s Sci-Fi Epic

Basically every kid wants to be an astronaut at some point in their childhood. Now, you can get just a little closer to that dream with a new spaceship that has just landed.

LEGO has officially unveiled its Project Hail Mary collectible building set for adults, and it’s available for pre-order right now on Amazon ahead of its March 20, 2026 release. This 830-piece beauty marks a major crossover moment for sci-fi bookworms, LEGO enthusiasts, and anyone who fell head over heels for Andy Weir’s novel about friendship across species. Part of the premium LEGO Icons line, this isn’t your kid’s plastic brick set. You’re getting a sophisticated display piece with interactive features that’ll have you spinning (literally) with excitement.

What You’ll Get in the LEGO Project Hail Mary Set

The centerpiece of this collector’s dream is a microscale replica of the Hail Mary spacecraft itself, meticulously detailed despite its compact size. LEGO’s designers managed to capture both the scientific precision and emotional significance of the ship that carried humanity’s last hope across the stars.

The set comes with a functional display stand featuring a hand-crank mechanism that simulates the centrifugal gravity system from the book (yes, you can ACTUALLY make it spin just like in the story). The 830-piece count hits that sweet spot of being complex enough to provide a satisfying build experience for adults without requiring an entire weekend to complete.

Two minifigures round out the package with a Ryland Grace complete with his confused-but-determined expression, and (the star of the show for many fans) a beautifully rendered Rocky with articulated limbs. The entire assembled model has a desktop-friendly footprint of about 12 inches in diameter when displayed, making it perfect for your home office bookshelf or that empty corner of your workspace.

The LEGO Project Hail Mary set lands at $99.99, which is a price point that feels reasonable for a licensed adult collector’s item with moving features and two detailed minifigures. It officially launches on March 1, 2026, but Amazon’s pre-order is live right now with their pre-order price guarantee (meaning if the price drops between now and release, you’ll automatically get the lowest price).

Don’t Wait Until It’s Spinning Out of Reach

If you’re even remotely considering adding this set to your collection, it’s recommended that you lock in that pre-order now. If you’re a dedicated LEGO Icons collector, a die-hard Andy Weir fan who can recite the properties of Astrophage from memory, or someone who just appreciates clever display pieces with interactive elements, this set checks all the boxes.

The combination of literary significance, creative building techniques, and that ingenious spinning mechanism (which can almost certainly be utilized as a fidget spinner) makes this a standout release that’s likely to disappear faster than you can say “amaze amaze amaze.”