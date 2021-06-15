Super Smash Bros. Is Breaking the Internet with Kazuya's Debut
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is one of the biggest titles on the Nintendo Switch right now, and it has millions of players the world over. Of course, the game has continued its domination in part thanks to its DLC additions, and the newest one is breaking the Internet. After all, Kazuya is joining the series soon, and the Tekken baddie is ready to kill every fighter you've ever loved.
Yes, that is right. If you watched the Nintendo Direct this week, you just saw something you can never unsee. The announcement began as a video showed Kazuya taking down just about every fighter he could find. From Ganondorf to Mario and beyond, the Tekken baddie destroyed them all. And of course, that includes Kirby.
I mean, seriously? Who would even want to hurt the pink icon? Kirby is too good for this sort of treatment, but that isn't stopping fans from meme-ing the moment. Other fans have taken to social media to geek out about the addition in general, and you can see why the hype is there. After all, netizens have been asking for Tekken to crossover with Super Smash Bros. for years, and creator Masahiro Sakurai has finally given the fandom what it has been begging for!
What do you think of Kazuya's addition? Will you be testing out this Tekken player once he joins Super Smash Bros. Ultimate? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.
Bow Before Me
Kazuya tossing all the smash characters into a volcano pic.twitter.com/5IjR0tHNQc— Kajet (@KajmasterKajet) June 15, 2021
No One Is Safe
Kazuya said: “fu-ck your wholesome uwu art, even Kirby dies.” pic.twitter.com/J0DKwghVtp— Dee Dude (@Destructo_Dan) June 15, 2021
Tekken Represent
YESSSS KAZUYA IS FINALLY IN SMASH always wanted a tekken rep pic.twitter.com/G0mi74kuxH— JJ✪ (@smeefaroni) June 15, 2021
I Understand This One!
I understand Kazuya's reference #NintendoDirect pic.twitter.com/EfEYnQZBVA— Dr. Ñeque ゴ ゴ ゴ ゴ (@dr_neque) June 15, 2021
Laughs Even Louder
“Can kazuya kill Kirby in the trailer?”
Sakurai: pic.twitter.com/4LrwTPsd95— ConnerTheWaffle (@ConnerDaWaffle) June 15, 2021
I Mean, Accurate
*Kirby after getting thrown off the cliff by Kazuya*#NintendoE3 #SuperSmashBrosUltimate pic.twitter.com/TpT5TQvUJx— MiloDX (@supermilobros) June 15, 2021
We Feel That
kirby when Kazuya Mishima gets announced #NintendoDirect pic.twitter.com/BoDRgdADbr— Hugo (@wallhug1) June 15, 2021
Body Bags...?!
Lmaoooo Kazuya literally put the whole cast in a body bag 😂 pic.twitter.com/8E5U254459— Joshua Wittenkeller (@TheJWittz) June 15, 2021