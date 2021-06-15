Super Smash Bros. Is Breaking the Internet with Kazuya's Debut

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is one of the biggest titles on the Nintendo Switch right now, and it has millions of players the world over. Of course, the game has continued its domination in part thanks to its DLC additions, and the newest one is breaking the Internet. After all, Kazuya is joining the series soon, and the Tekken baddie is ready to kill every fighter you've ever loved.

Yes, that is right. If you watched the Nintendo Direct this week, you just saw something you can never unsee. The announcement began as a video showed Kazuya taking down just about every fighter he could find. From Ganondorf to Mario and beyond, the Tekken baddie destroyed them all. And of course, that includes Kirby.

(Photo: Nintendo)

I mean, seriously? Who would even want to hurt the pink icon? Kirby is too good for this sort of treatment, but that isn't stopping fans from meme-ing the moment. Other fans have taken to social media to geek out about the addition in general, and you can see why the hype is there. After all, netizens have been asking for Tekken to crossover with Super Smash Bros. for years, and creator Masahiro Sakurai has finally given the fandom what it has been begging for!

