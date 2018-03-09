This Super Smash Bros. Switch Live Reaction Is the Craziest Thing You’ll See All Day

It’s been an insane day for video games already before the Nintendo Direct dropped. But after? It went straight up nuclear.

But how could it not? Nintendo had some great announcements today, including Luigi’s Mansion for Nintendo 3DS, and Nintendo Switch ports of South Park: The Fractured But Whole; Okami HD; and Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy. And there’s a Dark Souls Amiibo coming.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Oh, yeah, and a little tease of what’s to come with Super Smash Bros. on the Nintendo Switch. That got fans riled up more than anything, and if you need further proof of that, you need only pay a visit to EmpireArcadia’s channel on YouTube.

They were taping the “one last thing” segment of the Nintendo Direct live within the Nintendo store in New York City, with a bunch of people gathered around to see what the announcement was. At first, there’s a little bit of excitement with the Splatoon Inklings appearing and shooting at one another.

But the second – and we mean the exact second – the Smash Bros. emblem makes an appearance in the reflection of one of the Inkling’s eyes – the crowd loses it and begins cheering like crazy. They continue to go that way throughout for several seconds, and then go even more bonkers when they see that the game is coming in 2018.

It was an announcement that a lot of Nintendo fans have been waiting for, and to some, it was overwhelming. As you can see in the video above, one guy even looked like he passed out, with others trying to fan him as they jumped around and continued to soak in what they just saw.

Of course, reactions like this to big announcements get such a reaction. For instance, last year, during the Injustice 2 tournament, there was such a loud, joyous reaction from fans when they heard the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles were being added. People sure love their games.

(We were jumping around the office as well, but, thankfully, there’s no video of that.)

Check out the clip above, and don’t worry about that passed-out guy – he’s reportedly fine and dreaming of Super Smash match-ups. As we all are.

Super Smash Bros. arrives for Nintendo Switch this year.

—

ComicBook.com & Warner Bros Home Entertainment are teaming up to bring one lucky Justice League fan the prize pack of a lifetime! Click here for the chance to win a big-screen TV, a copy of the movie and more!